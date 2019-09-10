Apple Just Revealed The Price Of Their New Streaming Service & We Are Shook

Apple will soon join the world of streaming services, and it looks like Apple TV+ is going to give Netflix and Hulu a serious run for their money. Apple just revealed Apple TV’s cost and The Morning Show‘s premiere date, and well, if you love television you are gonna be a very happy camper!

At Apple’s keynote address on September 10, they answered the question that has been burning on everyone’s minds: How much is Apple TV+ going to cost? Get this, ya’ll. Apple TV+ will be available for just $4.99 per month, making it the cheapest major streaming service on the market. In comparison, Netflix is $12.99 per month and Hulu is $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video is also $8.99 per month. Even Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, will cost more than Apple’s at $6.99 per month.

At just five bucks, Apple TV+ is so cheap that, honestly, we’re already convinced. Sign us up! But Apple is also sweetening the deal in one more way. Anyone who buys a new Apple device gets a full year of Apple TV+ for free. So if you’re overdue for a new iPhone, you’ll soon have access to Apple TV+ anyway.

The new streaming service plans to premiere some exciting new shows. The most anticipated show is definitely The Morning Show, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell as TV journalists on a morning news program.

Based on the trailer, it’s going to be an intense and fascinating show — and it’ll be available right when Apple TV+ drops on November 1.

Dickinson is another one of the streaming service’s most buzzed-about new shows. It’s a modernized re-telling of the life of the 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. It will star Hailee Steinfeld in the titular role, and it will also be available on November 1.

Other shows include the sci-fi drama For All Mankind, the studio sitcom Mythic Quest, and the animated series Peanuts in Space. Something for everyone, it seems!