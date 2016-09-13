17 Recipes That Will Make You Want to Go Apple-Picking This Weekend

Apples might be one of fall’s more cliché foods, but people love it for a reason: It’s damn delicious, good for you, and a crisp, tart add-on to tons of recipes. I wouldn’t have been so quick to dismiss apples as as an overly wholesome snack if I knew they could be used to make things chips, fries, and nachos—a bit more appealing than apple slices and peanut butter, no?

Ahead, check out 17 delicious ways to use apples in the kitchen this fall, from baked dumplings, fritters, and cobbler, to snacks like chips and caramel cider. And get on it, guys—most varieties of the nutritious fruit are only in season through November at the latest.