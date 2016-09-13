StyleCaster
17 Recipes That Will Make You Want to Go Apple-Picking This Weekend



Apples might be one of fall’s more cliché foods, but people love it for a reason: It’s damn delicious, good for you, and a crisp, tart add-on to tons of recipes. I wouldn’t have been so quick to dismiss apples as as an overly wholesome snack if I knew they could be used to make things chips, fries, and nachos—a bit more appealing than apple slices and peanut butter, no?

Ahead, check out 17 delicious ways to use apples in the kitchen this fall, from baked dumplings, fritters, and cobbler, to snacks like chips and caramel cider. And get on it, guys—most varieties of the nutritious fruit are only in season through November at the latest.

Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza
Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza

The Gunnysack

Apple Nachos with Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Apple Nachos with Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Trial and Eater

Caramel Apple Slices
Caramel Apple Slices

Domestically Blissful

Cinnamon Sugar Baked Apple Chips
Cinnamon Sugar Baked Apple Chips

Jennifer Meyering

Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars
Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Sally's Baking Addiction

Apple Spice Muffins
Apple Spice Muffins

Tiny Mom

Apple Pecan Brie Bites
Apple Pecan Brie Bites

The Gunnysack

Apple Fries with Caramel Cream Dip
Apple Fries with Caramel Cream Dip

Favorite Family Recipes

Skinny Caramel Apple Dip
Skinny Caramel Apple Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Skillet Cinnamon Apples
Skillet Cinnamon Apples

Butter with a Side of Bread

Eggless and Dairy-Free Apple Doughnuts
Eggless and Dairy-Free Apple Doughnuts

Nerdy Mamma

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Rolls
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Rolls

Little Spice Jar

Apple Pie Fries
Apple Pie Fries

Cincy Shopper

Apple Pie Pancakes
Apple Pie Pancakes

Averie Cooks

Cranberry Almond Apple Coleslaw
Cranberry Almond Apple Coleslaw

Cooking Classy

Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Cider
Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Cider

Tastes Better from Scratch

Caramel Apple Float
Caramel Apple Float

Lovely Little Kitchen

