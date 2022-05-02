Best Buy Is Offering Free Apple Music Subscription For Half a Year—Get the Deal Before It’s Over

If you’re not sure which music streaming service to subscribe to, you may want to know about Apple Music’s free trial and how to continue to have a free account even after it ends.

Apple Music is Apple’s music, audio and video streaming service. Along with more than 90 million songs, Apple Music also includes radio stations like Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, which are broadcast live in more than 200 countries, 24 hours a day. The service launched in June 2015, and garnered more than 10 million subscribers in its first six months. As of February 2022, Apple Music has more than 98 million subscribers.

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine and host Zane Lowe explained how Apple Music sets itself apart from other music streaming services. “There has to be much more ­engagement between the artists and the audience. We have big plans and a long way to go. It’s just impossible to do it all in two years,” Iovine said. “I just don’t think streaming is enough as it is. I don’t agree that all things are going to be OK [just] because Apple came into streaming and the numbers went up. Look at the catalog: It’s a matter of time before the ’60s become the ’50s and the ’50s become the ’40s. The people that are listening to the ’60s will die — I’m one of them. Life goes on. So you have to help the artists create new stuff that they would never be able to do on their own.”

Lowe added, “We need to put context and stories around music. The song itself is obviously the primary passion point — it’s a key that opens the door. But what’s inside the room that is going to make a fan a super fan? Music has become quicker, faster, and there’s more of it. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t create a story around something that is beautiful and that lives and breathes.”

With almost 100 million subscribers around the world, it makes sense why fans want to know how long Apple Music’s free trial is to try the service for themselves. Read on for what we know about Apple Music’s free trial and how get a free account even after it ends.

Want Apple Music for free? Best Buy has a current deal where users can receive a free Apple Music subscription for six months. Along with the Apple TV+ deal—which saves users around $60 from Apple Music’s current price of $9.99 per month—Best Buy also has other deals for subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. With Best Buy’s deals, users can receive a free Apple TV+ subscription for three months (a $15 savings from Apple TV+’s current price of $4.99 per month); a free Apple Fitness+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple Fitness+’s current price of $9.99 per month); and a free Apple News+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple News+’s current price of $9.99 per month. In total, Best Buy’s Apple deals save users a $125 from subscribing to each service individually. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Best Buy’s free Apple Music deal.

Visit Best Buy’s free Apple Music deal page Click “Add to Cart” Click your cart and check out Sign into your Best Buy account or continue as a guest Enter your information and payment method (you won’t be charged until after the free three months are over) Check your email for instructions on how to create your free Apple Music account Start listening with Apple Music!

How long is Apple Music’s free trial?

Apple Music offers a one-month free trial.

How much is Apple Music?

Apple Music costs $4.99 per month for its Voice plan; $9.99 per month for its Individual plan; and $14.99 per month for its Family plan. Apple Music also offers a Student Plan for $4.99 per month for college students who can verify their education status.

Apple Music is also included in Apple One, a bundle with five other Apple services: Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple One costs $14.95 per month for an Individual plan; $19.95 per month for a Family Plan (which includes 200GB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people) and $29.95 per month for a Premier plan (which includes 2TB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people.) The Individual plan saves users $6 from subscribing to each service on its own; the Family plan saves users $8 from from subscribing to each service on its own; and the Premier plan saves users $25 from subscribing to each service on its own.

What comes with Apple Music?

What comes with Apple Music? See below for the breakdown for what’s offered in each plan.

Voice

Ad-free

90 million songs

30,000 curated playlists

Original shows and concerts

Live and on-demand radio stations

Request any song, album, playlist or station by asking Siri

Type to Siri

Available on Apple devices

Individual & Student

Ad-free

90 million songs

30,000 curated playlists

Original shows and concerts

Live and on-demand radio stations

Request any song, album, playlist or station by asking Siri

Type to Siri

Available on Apple devices

Available on other supported devices

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos

Lossless audio

Lyrics view

Download 100,000 songs to the library

Offline listening

Family

Ad-free

90 million songs

30,000 curated playlists

Original shows and concerts

Live and on-demand radio stations

Request any song, album, playlist or station by asking Siri

Type to Siri

Available on Apple devices

Available on other supported devices

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos

Lossless audio

Lyrics view

Download 100,000 songs to your personal music library

Offline listening

Share plan with up to six people

Multiple personal music libraries

Personalized music recommendations

What’s on Apple Music?

What’s on Apple Music? Apple Music offers dozens of original series, movies and performances. See below for a full list of the original programming on Apple Music.

Series

We the Best TV

The Score

Planet of the Apps

Up Next

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

VitalSigns

Films

The 1989 World Tour Live

Beats 1 Presents: The 1975

Please Forgive Me

Skepta: Live From London

808

Skepta: Greatness Only

Process

Harry Styles: Behind the Album

ti Amo Speciale

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

HAIM: Behind the Album

Kygo: Stole the Show

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Cash Money Story: Before Anythang

The Story of Sosa: The Movie

Sign up for a free Apple Music account with Best Buy’s deal.

