Everything You Need To Know About Apple’s New iWatch

Anticipation for Apple’s iWatch is at a fever pitch, with rumors circulating that the watch could make its debut on September 9, way earlier than the long anticipated October launch. In other words, start lining up in front of your local Apple store now.

While not much is known for sure about the smartwatch, Apple’s first piece of wearable tech, here’s what we know so far. Even without a lot of facts, trust us when we say, there is a lot to be excited about.

1. First of all, no one is even sure if it is going to be called the iWatch. Another name that is floating around? iTime.

2. Unlike other Apple products, it’s not just going to come in one size, multiple sizes are expected to be made available. There’s also a rumor going around that male and female versions will be made available.

3. The wearable piece of tech could potentially be a huge design departure for Apple. The company recently poached a senior executive from Swiss luxury watch brand Tag Heuer, which could be a potential hint at what the watch could look like.

4. It’s going to be able to do a heck of a lot more than tell you the time and the weather forecast. Many are speculating that the watch will be able to continuously monitor a person’s health and transmit the data it accumulates to medical providers. Apple has reportedly hired experts in sleep research, medical sensors, and fitness to work on these features.

5. Speaking of sensors, the watch is believed to have at least 10, including a sweat sensor.

6. It will also reportedly make use of Apple’s HomeKit, the company’s framework for controlling connected devices. Turn on your Apple TV from your watch? Yes, please.

7. A lot of influencers are believed to be weighing in on the watches features, including basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was recently spotted at Apple’s Cupertino campus.