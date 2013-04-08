Apple iTV Could Hit Stores Later This Year

It has been a hot topic for a while that Apple is interested into getting into the television business. But it looks like it is about to become a reality very very soon. Brian White, an analyst at Topeka Capital Markets, has information on what is to become the Apple TV, after visiting several Chinese and Taiwanese companies that supply Apple with components. Here, everything we know so far about the Apple TV, and what to expect. High end television makers are likely shaking in their boots.

1. The TV is expected to be 60-inches on the diagonal, and will also possibly come in 50 and 55 inch versions.

2. Along with the TV, Apple will release the iRing. You will be able to wear it on your finger, and control the screen simply by pointing.

3. The set will also come with tablet-like “mini TVs” with 9.7-inch screens, the same as the full-size iPad, that you will be able to send videos to wirelessly around the house.

4. Analysts predict that the set will go on sale later this year for between $1,500 to $2,000.

5. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had a hand in this. The Apple guru told biographer Walter Isaacson in the final days before his death in 2011 that he wanted to make a television. In his book, Isaacson quotes Jobs as saying: “‘I’d like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use,’ he told me. ‘It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud.’ No longer would users have to fiddle with complex remotes for DVD players and cable channels. ‘It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it.'”

6. The public is so excited about the Apple TV that it has already given it a nickname, the Apple iTV. Apple doesn’t comment on products in development until they are ready to launch, so we still have no idea what the TV will be called.

Are you excited for the Apple TV? Share your thoughts in the comments below.