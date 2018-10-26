StyleCaster
Share

11 Desserts You Should Make With Those Apples You Just Picked

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Desserts You Should Make With Those Apples You Just Picked

Kaila Stein
by
11 Desserts You Should Make With Those Apples You Just Picked
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Westend61/Getty Images.

So, you’ve done your civic duty as an autumn-abiding citizen and gone apple picking over the weekend. You’ve braved the plaid crowds, successfully navigated the corn maze and taken a selfie with a pumpkin. Congrats—you’ve officially been initiated into fall.

Now, you just have to figure out what to do with the 20 pounds of red, green and golden apples you picked for the sake of a couple cute Instagrams.

MORE: 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers

If you’re dealing with an apple oversupply and looking for delicious ways to use up your haul, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the internet’s finest apple dessert recipes, from classic pies and flaky turnovers to spiced cakes and cinnamon scones. Luckily, most of these recipes are fairly easy to assemble, so you’ll be cranking out apple-filled desserts in no time.

MORE: 13 Ways to Eat Pumpkin for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Throw on your apron, grab your peeler and get into the kitchen—it’s time to make a dent in all those eager apples sitting in your fridge. The upside? The desserts you make with those apples you picked will be just as photogenic (ahem, Instagram-worthy) as the trip to the orchard you took to get them.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | A Classic Apple Pie
A Classic Apple Pie

You really can’t go wrong with a classic apple pie. This recipe uses a mix of honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Cozy Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | A Cozy Kitchen.
A Cozy Kitchen.

These scones are packed with chunks of crisp apple, applesauce and tons of cinnamon—and they're topped with a creamy cinnamon glaze.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Completely Delicious.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Tahini-Caramel Apples
Tahini-Caramel Apples

These fun caramel apples offer a unique twist on the classic—and they have tahini in the caramel. Sesame seeds add yet another surprising twist (and make for a delightfully crunchy exterior).

Get the recipe here.

Photo: My Name Is Yeh.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Galette
Apple Galette

How gorgeous is this galette? Made with pink pearl apples, this showstopper tart is a cinch to throw together—especially if you use store-bought dough. Can’t find pink pearls? Granny Smith, Braeburn or golden delicious will work just as well.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Wife Mama Foodie.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Pie Bars
Apple Pie Bars

This apple pie bar recipe hails from the queen herself (Ina Garten). Garten recommends using golden delicious and Braeburn apples for the best results.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Joy the Baker.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Mosaic Apple Tart
Mosaic Apple Tart

This recipe will make you look like a French pastry chef with minimal effort. This gorgeous tart is made using puff pastry, topped with thin slices of apples dotted with butter, sprinkled with sugar and baked.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Smitten Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Cider Crullers
Apple Cider Crullers

OK, so this recipe doesn’t contain any actual apples, but surely you picked up a gallon of fresh apple cider at the apple orchard? If the answer is yes, you need to make these apple cider crullers immediately.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Hummingbird High.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Crumb Cake
Apple Crumb Cake

Looking for an autumnal dessert to make for brunch? If soft, buttery cake laced with cinnamon apples and a decadent crumb topping is your thing, then this recipe is a must-bake for your fall brunch.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Turnovers
Apple Turnovers

These quick apple turnovers come together in a flash. Made with store-bought puff pastry and fresh apples, they’re easy enough to make and taste far superior to any frozen apple turnovers you could buy.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Jo Cooks.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple-Cranberry Pie
Apple-Cranberry Pie

Adding tart cranberries to your apple pie really enhances the whole thing and brings out those delicious sweet-tart flavors. Plus, the cranberries lend a delightful and festive hue to the pie.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Garlic and Zest.
STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Dumplings
Apple Dumplings

Who doesn’t love dessert dumplings? These flaky apple dumplings are another impressive-looking dessert that’s surprisingly easy to make. Plus, there’s a salted maple-caramel drizzle, which is pretty much all you need in life.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Joy the Baker.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot...

If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot...
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | A Classic Apple Pie
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | A Cozy Kitchen.
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Tahini-Caramel Apples
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Galette
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Pie Bars
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Mosaic Apple Tart
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Cider Crullers
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Crumb Cake
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Turnovers
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple-Cranberry Pie
  • STYLECASTER | Apple Dessert Recipes | Apple Dumplings
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share