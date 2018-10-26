11 Desserts You Should Make With Those Apples You Just Picked

So, you’ve done your civic duty as an autumn-abiding citizen and gone apple picking over the weekend. You’ve braved the plaid crowds, successfully navigated the corn maze and taken a selfie with a pumpkin. Congrats—you’ve officially been initiated into fall.

Now, you just have to figure out what to do with the 20 pounds of red, green and golden apples you picked for the sake of a couple cute Instagrams.

If you’re dealing with an apple oversupply and looking for delicious ways to use up your haul, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the internet’s finest apple dessert recipes, from classic pies and flaky turnovers to spiced cakes and cinnamon scones. Luckily, most of these recipes are fairly easy to assemble, so you’ll be cranking out apple-filled desserts in no time.

Throw on your apron, grab your peeler and get into the kitchen—it’s time to make a dent in all those eager apples sitting in your fridge. The upside? The desserts you make with those apples you picked will be just as photogenic (ahem, Instagram-worthy) as the trip to the orchard you took to get them.

Originally posted on SheKnows.