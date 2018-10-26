11 Desserts You Should Make With Those Apples You Just Picked

So, you’ve done your civic duty as an autumn-abiding citizen and gone apple picking over the weekend. You’ve braved the plaid crowds, successfully navigated the corn maze and taken a selfie with a pumpkin. Congrats—you’ve officially been initiated into fall.
Now, you just have to figure out what to do with the 20 pounds of red, green and golden apples you picked for the sake of a couple cute Instagrams.
If you’re dealing with an apple oversupply and looking for delicious ways to use up your haul, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the internet’s finest apple dessert recipes, from classic pies and flaky turnovers to spiced cakes and cinnamon scones. Luckily, most of these recipes are fairly easy to assemble, so you’ll be cranking out apple-filled desserts in no time.
Throw on your apron, grab your peeler and get into the kitchen—it’s time to make a dent in all those eager apples sitting in your fridge. The upside? The desserts you make with those apples you picked will be just as photogenic (ahem, Instagram-worthy) as the trip to the orchard you took to get them.
A Classic Apple Pie
You really can’t go wrong with a classic apple pie. This recipe uses a mix of honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
A Cozy Kitchen.
A Cozy Kitchen.
These scones are packed with chunks of crisp apple, applesauce and tons of cinnamon—and they're topped with a creamy cinnamon glaze.
Completely Delicious.
Tahini-Caramel Apples
These fun caramel apples offer a unique twist on the classic—and they have tahini in the caramel. Sesame seeds add yet another surprising twist (and make for a delightfully crunchy exterior).
My Name Is Yeh.
Apple Galette
How gorgeous is this galette? Made with pink pearl apples, this showstopper tart is a cinch to throw together—especially if you use store-bought dough. Can’t find pink pearls? Granny Smith, Braeburn or golden delicious will work just as well.
Wife Mama Foodie.
Apple Pie Bars
This apple pie bar recipe hails from the queen herself (Ina Garten). Garten recommends using golden delicious and Braeburn apples for the best results.
Joy the Baker.
Mosaic Apple Tart
This recipe will make you look like a French pastry chef with minimal effort. This gorgeous tart is made using puff pastry, topped with thin slices of apples dotted with butter, sprinkled with sugar and baked.
Smitten Kitchen.
Apple Cider Crullers
OK, so this recipe doesn’t contain any actual apples, but surely you picked up a gallon of fresh apple cider at the apple orchard? If the answer is yes, you need to make these apple cider crullers immediately.
Hummingbird High.
Apple Crumb Cake
Looking for an autumnal dessert to make for brunch? If soft, buttery cake laced with cinnamon apples and a decadent crumb topping is your thing, then this recipe is a must-bake for your fall brunch.
Sally's Baking Addiction.
Apple Turnovers
These quick apple turnovers come together in a flash. Made with store-bought puff pastry and fresh apples, they’re easy enough to make and taste far superior to any frozen apple turnovers you could buy.
Jo Cooks.
Apple-Cranberry Pie
Adding tart cranberries to your apple pie really enhances the whole thing and brings out those delicious sweet-tart flavors. Plus, the cranberries lend a delightful and festive hue to the pie.
Garlic and Zest.
Apple Dumplings
Who doesn’t love dessert dumplings? These flaky apple dumplings are another impressive-looking dessert that’s surprisingly easy to make. Plus, there’s a salted maple-caramel drizzle, which is pretty much all you need in life.
Joy the Baker.