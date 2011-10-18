Apple Closes Stores Tomorrow in Honor of Steve Jobs

Following a star-studded service earlier this week, Apple will hold a private company event in celebration of the life and contribution of Steve Jobs tomorrow. While the event will be held at Apple headquarters, Apple retail stores will also be closed for at least an hour on Wednesday according to the Wall Street Journal.

Retail employees confirm store closings very rarely occur during normal working hours other than for special product launches and now to fte the godfather himself, Steve Jobs.

Some employees have been given notice of the plan personally over the telephone that the event will occur at Apple’s Cupertino, Calif. headquarters Wednesday and is meant, “to take time to remember the incredible things Steve achieved in his life and the many ways he made our world a better place.”

Apple confirmed that the celebration is for employees only and will only effect a few retail locations for a small period on Wednesday.