10 Apple AirTag Cases That Turn This New Tech Device Into a Cute Accessory

ICYMI, AirTags are the new “It” Apple device — and just in time now that travel is slowly coming back. Now, before we go into why the Apple AirTag is a necessary investment if you’re a self-described space-cadet once in a while (*raising my hand*), you should know that if you’re going to get the Apple AirTag, you 100 percent need an Apple AirTag case. And, you might as well get a cute one.

The biggest benefit of the Apple AirTag is that it doesn’t need to be within 20 feet of your iPhone in order to find it. It uses the wide network of Apple devices as a signal booster, so you can find your lost item as long as it’s near another Apple user. For example, if you lost your wallet at the airport, and it has an Apple AirTag stuck to it, you’ll be able to find it with ease (it’s a game-changer, am I right?).

Because the AirTag is a small disc, you can put it on a keychain or a collar easily. You can even stick it directly onto a device using an adhesive holder. The world is your oyster with the AirTag, essentially. Now, you just need to pick an AirTag case that suits your needs.

And hi, that’s where we come in. We rounded up 10 Apple AirTag cases that are definitely worth adding to your cart. There are multiple types of holders in a variety of different styles, so we’ve got every aesthetic covered. We’ve got something for the prep, the Lululemon obsessive, the Y2K gal and the classic New Yorker. Scroll down to find the best AirTag case for you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Apple AirTag

If you’re forgettable and constantly scrambling to find misplaced objects, the Apple AirTag will greatly improve your quality of life—unless you lose your phone.

Official Apple AirTag Loop

Whether you want to put this loop on a keychain or your designer bag, this heavy-duty loop will stay put. Plus, you can’t miss it when it’s electric orange.

Classic Case

This black faux leather case will blend right in with the keys on your keychain. If you don’t want this tech accessory to make a massive fashion statement, this is the understated option for you.

Pretty Pastel Case

Make your Apple AirTag even more trendy with a protective pastel case. It comes in five styles if you want a different color combo.

Sticker Case

Stick your AirTag to a laptop, AirPods charging case, a bike, a suitcase or virtually any other object with this subtle sticker case. It’s super adhesive.

Monogrammed Holder

Add a personal touch to your Apple AirTag with this sleek silicone case. You can choose from seven different colors and choose no color, black or white initials.

Glitter Holder

Add some shimmer and shine to your AirTag with one of these eye-catching cases. Pick from 10 different glitzy shades.

Sporty Option

If you pretty much live in athleisure, get an Apple AirTag holder that matches your vibe. This sporty loop option comes in pink, blue, black or clear.

For Fido or Fluffy

If you want to have your Apple AirTag track your pet, this collar attachment makes it super easy. There are 16 different colors to choose from, so you can match your furry friend’s collar color.

Heavy-Duty Vault

For those who get a little paranoid about tech devices, this high-quality case might not be the most stylish thing ever, but it’ll protect your AirTag and last a long time.

Designer Case

If you want all designer everything, well, Apple has you covered. They collab’ed with Hermès to create the most luxe AirTag case out there right now. It’s about $270 more expensive than the AirTag itself, but sometimes it’s worth it, right?