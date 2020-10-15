Apparis’ New Home Collection Has THE Coziest Faux Fur Blankets

Scroll To See More Images

My obsession with Apparis started small. I was on the hunt for a faux fur coat cool enough to make me seem like a home-grown New Yorker when I stumbled upon an array of their colorful Sophie coats and tried one out via Rent The Runway. I was instantly obsessed; I rented it and many others multiple times, ultimately buying myself a lush pink one after waiting for an hour outside their NYC sample sale. Now that the weather’s growing colder, I can’t wait to start wearing my jacket again, and lucky for me, Apparis’ new home collection affords me the opportunity to snuggle up in that same plush goodness without having to leave the house. This might be the best thing to happen in 2020, period.

Apparis do some gorgeous vegan leather and shearling coats, but their faux fur is a step above the rest. Their iconic Pluche material feels real as could be, but it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It’s smooth and silky and fluffy all at the same time, and it comes in every color under the sun from chic neutrals to bold pinks, icy lavenders and rich emerald greens. I’ve been known to wear my coat around the house, as it’s cozier than most of my loungewear, and now that Apparis’ home collection exists, I can finally rock my Pluche indoors without being judged.

At the start of quarantine, the brand introduced their first-ever home item, the Shirley Pluche Blanket, to serve as a comfort object for those of us quarantined at home. After it sold out multiple times, they realized they were onto something, and they’ve now introduced an entire home line complete with blankets, slippers, pajamas, eye masks, headbands, socks and candles. Talk about a holiday gifting one-stop shop!

You can shop these luxe new offerings directly on the Apparis site, or read on for a look at some of my favorites below. If you haven’t felt Pluche for yourself and need some reassurance before placing your order, listen to me closely: You’ll love it. You need it. You deserve it. Never has a fabric brought me this level of joy, and I can’t wait to cozy up this winter and gift it to everyone I know.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shirley Blanket in Taupe

The cozy little number that started it all, the Shirley Blanket is a double-sided Pluche faux fur dream, available in 10 colors.

Elsa Slipper in Purple Clover

If you didn’t invest in a nice pair of slippers at the start of quarantine, consider the Elsa Slipper a must-have, available in five colors.

Naya Eye Mask in Bubble Pink

The ultimate luxe gift, the Naya Eye Mask is a lightweight faux fur mask available in four colors. Can you say bachelorette party gift?

Brady Blanket in Emerald Green

If you’ve already got your Shirley Blanket, consider the Brady Blanket, just a touch smaller but equally fluffy and amazing, available in nine colors.

Bella Pajamas in Leopard

Oh yes—they dropped their first-ever pajamas. The Bella Pajamas in Leopard come in sizes XS-XL.

Teffi Headband in Noir

The Teffi Headband isn’t technically a “home” item, but it’s part of the home collection drop, and I’ve never wanted a headband more, so I’ll allow it.

Bold As F**K Socks

Tube socks are definitely a winter loungewear essential, and these Bold As F**K Socks are, well, bold as f**k.