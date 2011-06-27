Apparently Not Everyone On Earth Knows Who Kate Moss Is

Just because her wedding is in a week doesn’t mean that Kate Moss will slow down the partying. The model, her fiance and her friends (including Vogue‘s always dapper Hamish Bowles) attended the Glastonbury Festival in the UK over the weekend, where huge acts like Beyonc, Morrissey, U2 and dozens more performed over three days. Kate got the VIP treatment when her hubby-to-be performed with his band The Kills on Saturday afternoon, but when she tried to gain backstage access for the British rock band Pulp’s secret set, she was shot down.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the supermodel was denied entry by the security guards, who apparently have never opened a Vogue Paris, nor have they seen a Longchamp or David Yurman ad in recent months (shocker). Of course, photographers had a field day with this humorous interaction, and there is evidence of Kate attempting to argue her way in below. What do you imagine she’s saying to Mr. Bald and Burly? Leave your captions in the comments below!

Photo: JAMESON ZED, Sipa