Apparently, Craigslist is Crawling with Blizzard Boyfriends

There are few things more romantic than sipping wine and cuddling up on the couch with a movie and your significant other when it’s snowing outside. But, what if you’re single and stuck in snowstorm? Singles are turning to Craiglist today to find someone to snuggle up with as the Northeast prepares for a major blizzard tonight and tomorrow.

Guys and girls are taking out personal ads to find someone (anyone!) who wants to bunker down together during the blizzard and engage in indoor-only activities, like watching movies, drinking, and who knows what else.

As you can imagine, some of the ads are seriously NSFW, but others are good-natured and fun. Take this guy for example, who just wants to eat cookies and drink whiskey with a fun-loving gal in her 20s or 30s.

“As we sit on the brink of a major snowstorm and prepare for a nearly shut-down NYC, I’m seeking a single 20-or-30-something female who shares my excitement for snow days and wants to create the semi-romantic, mildly-productive yet equally fun adult version. I’m talking endless movies, cookies, whiskey and red wine, occasional work on a strictly as-needed basis, potential igloo-making in a private garden and making out,” he wrote.

Then there’s this person, who just wants someone to cuddle and hook up keep warm with.

Other posters simply want someone to watch the snow fall with:





If you’re legitimately looking for someone single to snuggle up with tomorrow, or simply want to see the term “snow bunny” used in ways you’ve before imagined, head over to Craigslist to read all the listings.