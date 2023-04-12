This Wearable Device Improves Your Body’s Response to Stress—Get One For $50 Off RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine if every time a moment of stress-induced anxiety arises, you had something on hand to instantly soothe and calm your nerves. If tapping into a healthier, happier mindset whenever you need sounds appealing, look no further than Apollo Neuro’s wearable device, a non-invasive, touch therapy tool developed by physicians and neuroscientists.

The way the device works is simple, but its benefits are anything but standard; you can sport your Apollo as a band on your wrist or ankle or as a clip on any piece of clothing. It’s been proven overtime to help with sleep quality, focus, heart rate variability, performance and recovery, and can be used by both adults and children.

Apollo rebalances and strengthens your nervous system to become more resilient to stress, per the brand’s website. It sends silent, soothing sound waves through your body, signaling you are “safe and in control” and can relax. These vibrations won’t feel alarming, like a cell phone ringing—they come in subtly and naturally to the body; “you’ll feel a gentle soothing sensation for calming and sleep programs and a more energetic sensation for social and focus programs.”

Apollo Neuro Wearable Device

Basically, you’ll receive different vibrations based on what you’re trying to achieve in the moment, whether it’s falling asleep, focusing better at work or feeling a sense of relief during meditation. You can easily select your mode in the compatible app and feel as Apollo delivers the matching level of touches. You can also scheduled customizable touches to play throughout the day (anticipating a stressful meeting later? Schedule your device to work its magic during that time.)

Apollo’s efficacy has been tested through many studies, including independent and university-led trials. Its benefits have also been found to be true based on customer reviews from fellow shoppers; you’ll find over 5,000 verified written reviews on the product page.

“Apollo has helped me to be more calm when dealing with physical and mental stress. It’s especially helpful in calming me down and relaxing at night. I’ve used it every day since I got it,” wrote one person.

“I find Apollo very helpful for maintaining a sense of equilibrium. If something gets stirred up, my nervous system calms down much more quickly than it did before,” shared a second shopper.

Right now, you can try Apollo’s wearable device in the shades snow, glacier and twilight for $50 off, bringing the total price down to $299.