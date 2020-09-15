APL’s Tone It Up Collab Includes Stylish Sneakers & Slides For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

It doesn’t take much to convince me to buy a new pair of sneakers, and APL’s collaboration with Tone It Up is just one more justifiable reason to get some new kicks. If you haven’t heard, the always-chic sneaker brand has teamed up with Tone It Up on a collection of three fall footwear must-haves, and I’ll be damned if I don’t get them all. If you plan to read on, be warned: You won’t be able to resist placing an order.

Now that you’ve consented to the temptation of online shopping, let’s talk specifics. APL teamed up with Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott on TIU’s first-ever footwear collab, which consists of two sneaker styles and one pair of wear-everywhere slides (yes, slides are still trendy, and I’m here for it).

Why the collab? Dawn and Scott are big fans of the brand’s footwear, so it wouldn’t make sense to work with any other brand on their sneaker debut. “The partnership was incredibly organic as they have been wearing our shoes for years and the synergies between the Tone It Up and APL communities are undeniable,” APL Founders Adam and Ryan Goldston pointed out in a press release regarding the launch. “We loved working with them on this collaboration that combines and reflects each of our brand’s ethos and aesthetics.”

If you’re a Tone It Up fan, a religious APL-wearer, or just on the hunt for some cute new kicks for fall, read on to shop all three styles and get some insider info on how the design details came to be.

1. TechLoom Wave Sneaker in Simply Rose/Nude

The TechLoom Wave Sneaker in Simply Rose/Nude is made in APL’s iconic, seamless stretch TechLoom fabric, and the pinky-nude colorway is beyond gorgeous. On the heel, you’ll find the words Ciao Bella written in script, inspired by Scott’s babymoon trip to Italy.

2. Ascend Sneaker in Quilted Black/Metallic Silver/White

The vegan leather Ascend Sneaker in Quilted Black/Metallic Silver/White are the perfect elevated black kicks for fall, thanks to the stylish quilting. There’s even a white stripe on the heel pull tab inspired by Dawn’s dog. So cute!

3. TechLoom Slides in Pristine/Tropic

Last but not least, the TechLoom Slides in Pristine/Tropic have a beachy feel that will remind you of summer even on fall afternoons. The print was inspired by Manhattan Beach, home of Tone It Up HQ.