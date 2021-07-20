APL’s Streamline Sneakers Are SO Lightweight—Not To Mention Chic AF

Scroll To See More Images

Over the past few years, I’ve really leaned into the whole chunky dad sneaker trend. And my feet have paid the price! Yes, they looked good, but these clunky kicks were heavy, so they weren’t exactly ideal for a day spent running around New York City. Now that life is finally going back to normal (Let’s not jinx it tho, K?) I’m on the hunt for a pair of chic, lightweight sneakers I can rely on for everything from my commute to my weekend errands to a quick gym sesh—and the new APL Streamlines check all my boxes.

If I could dream up the perfect everyday shoe in my head, it would have the slightly chunkier look I love, but with a lightweight feel that wouldn’t weigh me down. While APL’s best-selling sneakers like the TechLoom Bliss and Techloom Wave are beloved by influencers and editors across the board, I’ve personally always found them to be a little too slim for my sneaker preferences. I like a thick sole and a little extra bulk! This kind of silhouette takes a gym essential up a few street style-approved notches, so my APLs never made the cut.

Now, with the launch of the Streamline sneaker, APL has created a silhouette I want to wear absolutely everywhere. When I first took them out of their box, I was shocked at how sturdy they looked while feeling so incredibly lightweight. Once I got a little more info, I realized I had the AeroLux uppers to thank. The breathable woven material is paper-thin, but durable as can be (it’s also sheer, so plan your socks accordingly).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I’m someone with wider feet, but I was able to shop my true size (7.5) and have zero issues with fit. The Streamlines flex two-piece FutureFoam midsoles, 3D molded heel padding and something new at the front of the shoe that the brand calls the Soufflé sockliner, all of which combine to create a comfortable fit fine-tuned for running—or, if you’re like me, running around town.

As for selection, the shoes are available in women’s sizes 5-11 and men’s 7-14 at $300 a pair. They come in eight colorways, my favorite of which is the sleek White/White/Black striped iteration I ended up snagging, although Sky Blue/Tie Dye is my wildcard second favorite.

All in all, I’d say these sneakers are worth the splurge if you want one shoe to do it all. Commute in ’em, work out in ’em, wear ’em for street style photos. Wonder why you ever struggled with clunky, chunky dad sneakers in the first place.

Below, shop the Streamlines in every color and head to the APL site for more sneaker goodness.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sky Blue/Tie Dye

If you’re on the market for a fun summer sneaker, this dreamy blue colorway is the move.

Cement/White/Black

If you’re a fan of the classics, this neutral gray option goes with absolutely everything.

Rose Dust/Champagne

For a femme twist, this dusty rose sneaker would look great with white leggings.

Leopard/Black/White

Patterned sneakers are a bit bold, but I don’t think I can resist this funky leopard iteration for fall.

Energy/Metallic Silver/White

Neon sneakers are the perfect source of inspo to actually get me excited about going to the gym.

Pristine/Multi/Speckle

If you want an understated sneaker with just a hint of whimsy, this rainbow speckle positively nails it.

Steel Grey/White/Tie Dye

For an updated take on a classic white sneaker, this tie-dye moment is a must-shop.