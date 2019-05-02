Clothing Brand Apiece Apart Just Launched Their First Extended Sizes Collection, and It’s Perfect for Summer

Scroll To See More Images

I know the perils of trying to find incredibly cute clothes from higher end designers that actually fit. Because most designers don’t go above a size 12, it can be extremely difficult to shop for clothes I want to spend money on! Clothing brand Apiece Apart’s new plus-size collection, though, is a step in the right direction. Starting today, May 2, the brand is offering customers a curated selection of pieces in extended sizes, and my summer wardrobe is jumping for joy.

Previously, Apiece Apart only offered up to a size 12 in their clothing—something you always notice when you wear above a size 12. However, for spring and summer 2019, the brand is expanding some of their pieces to sizes 14-20. While not everything from Apiece Apart will be available in these sizes, it’s a start, and it’s important to give credit to businesses who are actually trying to include plus-size customers. According to the brand, the extended sizing collection is “inspired by a place where remote natural beauty combines with vibrant tactility,” and it definitely shows in their clothing.

Each piece from the Apiece Apart spring and summer collection definitely feels very earthy, but with a chic and upscale twist. Some of the pieces offered in extended sizes include neutral wide-leg pants perfect for work or wandering around the flea market on a lazy Saturday, a denim jumpsuit that I’m actually obsessed with and a colorful striped dress that would look amazing on anyone. All the pieces are available on Apiece Apart’s website, their retail stores and at 11 Honoré—a favorite among NYFW fans—with everything in the collection ranging from $275 to $495.

These plus-size pieces are definitely summer staples you’ll want in your closet now and for years to come. Most of the items would probably look amazing with funkier pieces you already own, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Whether you choose to stay neutral in your ensemble or shake it up a little, you can’t go wrong with these summer classics.

