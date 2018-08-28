11 Elevated Twists on the Classic Aperol Spritz

A traditional cocktail from Northeastern Italy, the Aperol spritz has become a summer standby. Sipping it on the porch or at the pool, you’ll feel like a glamorous Italian babe on the deck of a yacht in the Mediterranean.
The bare-bones classic consists of 2 parts Aperol, a bitter, herbal Italian liqueur and 3 parts prosecco (a sparkling Italian wine) and a splash of soda water. Garnish with an orange slice and a green Venetian olive, and you’re in business (just don’t forget to serve over plenty of crushed ice).
Though Aperol is the most commonly used liqueur on this side of the pond, you can also switch things up by adding Campari or Cynar instead. Once you master the basics, though, it’s time to experiment!
All three liqueurs pair beautifully with fresh citrus, herbs and fruit. Berries help tame the bitterness of the liqueur, while the acidity of lemon or lime opens the flavors right up. The one true constant? Make sure the drink is fizzy and ice-cold.
Rosé Aperol Spritz
Let's be honest, if there's a way for us to put rosé in something, we're going to do it. It helps lighten up your drink, adding some extra floral notes and lip-smacking acidity.
Aperol Spritz Sangria
Adding sangria to a classic Aperol spritz makes for an even more summery spritzer. Use premade sangria for an easier drink or whip up your own so you can customize the flavors.
Roasted Strawberry Aperol Spritz
Adding strawberry flavor to your spritz is easy. A combination of roasted strawberries and strawberry sparkling water doubles down on that fresh berry flavor.
Thyme-Infused Aperol Spritz
Spritzes aren't just for summer. The slightly bitter flavors in Aperol pair well with the rich flavors of cold-weather foods, and an infusion of thyme makes the pairing even more harmonious.
Holiday Aperol Punch
This holiday punch takes advantage of so much seasonal citrus—grapefruit, orange, blood orange and lime—along with fragrant rosemary for a relatively low-alcohol drink your guests can enjoy all night long.
Cherry Aperol Spritz
Cherry soda is the key to adding big fruit flavor to your next Aperol spritz. Luxardo maraschino cherries are the perfect garnish.
Kombucha Aperol Spritz
Kombucha cocktails are our fave. Not only do they give a fizzy tang to your glass, but they also give a probiotic boost while you sip.
Amaro Spritz Punch
Aromatic and sophisticated, this is a punch is best served to those who like bitter, herbal spirits. It's made with DIY bay leaf-infused gin, Aperol and Amaro.
Watermelon-Ginger Aperol Spritz
Adding juiced watermelon and ginger to your spritz infuses it with fresh fruit and zingy spice that will keep your taste buds engaged sip after sip.
Aperol Spritz Panna Cotta
Cocktail hour meets dessert with this spritz-inspired treat, featuring silky panna cotta and topped with drunken oranges.
Aperol Spritz Slushies
When it's too hot out to even go to the beach, you can hole up in front of the air conditioner with an Aperol spritz slushy.
