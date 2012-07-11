A.P.C. x Vanessa Seward: A Match Made in Fashion Heaven

A.P.C. recently teamed up with Vanessa Seward (the former creative director for French designer label Azzaro) for an awesome A/W 2012 capsule collection that’s sure to make any diehard fan happy.

The thing about A.P.C. that keeps people wanting more is the purity and simplicity of the clothing. A.P.C. refrains from going over the top and instead focuses on lines, shapes and details. Seward stayed true to that in the collaboration, creating pieces that could seamless fit into any other APC collection; however, Seward did add a little more sex appeal and femininity. Not only does the style of the clothing stay true to the brand, but Seward maintained A.P.C.’s high standard for fabrics as well.

Seward’s collection (which is now available starting today) is all about quiet glamor, which in a world full of over the top fashion is a welcome change. The collection includes tops, dresses and an amazing playsuit in gold, red, blue and silver with silk, brocade and lurex fabrics.We’d definitely recommend adding a few pieces from this ace collection to your wardrobe — stat.

Check out the images above to glance at the brand new collection!