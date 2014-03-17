25 Amazing Sites to Get Apartment Decorating Ideas

Is your apartment in need of a serious refresh? If you’re on the hunt for places to source inspiration (apart from Google) look no further. From interior design blogs, to portfolios of top interior designers, to Pinterest boards dedicated to all things interior design, we’ve combed the web for the very best resources.

MORE: 25 Ways To Make a Small Room Look Bigger

So clear your calendar for an afternoon, and prepare to get seriously inspired by some jaw-dropping interiors, while getting some much needed ideas along the way—even if your apartment can barely fit a couch.

MORE: 7 Genius Things To Use as a Bedside Table

Have a favorite source of interior design inspiration? Share your pick in the comments below!