Anya Taylor-Joy Looks Like A Really Chic Cream Puff At The 2021 Emmys

I wasn’t looking for a new favorite celebrity fashionista, but then Anya Taylor-Joy came along and I pretty much had no choice but to stan. I mean, her style game is virtually unmatched! When you pair a beautiful girl with a taste for luxury with a stylist as good as Law Roach, you get an undeniable match made in sartorial heaven—and these looks are proof!

If you’re unfamiliar with Law Roach, then bless your heart. He’s to thank for literally all of fashion’s most memorable moments over the last five years. And by that, I mean he’s Zendaya’s stylist. But he’s also Anya Taylor-Joy’s stylist and Roach has most definitely enjoyed dressing her up like the real-life Barbie she is since they started working together.

She has already accumulated a laundry list of great looks in her small time as a Hollywood It Girl, but perhaps none are so exciting as her 2021 Emmys look, hot off the red carpet. Taylor-Joy received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Always one to wow, she showed up looking like a ray of sunshine in a pale yellow dress by Dior with a voluminous gold skirt that stemmed from what looked like a muff of fabric at the front of the waist. The high neck and backless cut made for a minimalist top half, but the bottom of the dress brought alllll the drama. Our Shopping Editor pointed out that she looked like a very chic cream puff and TBH, I can totally see it.

A glossy topknot of curls and glitzy diamond earrings topped the look, and Taylor-Joy’s red lip provided a fun wash of color. Otherwise, her glam was kept fresh and light, with light lashes and brows and an inner corner highlight to make the eyes pop.

And like I said, this is just one of many red carpet magic moments from Taylor-Joy over the last few years! Read on for a few more favorites below.

This hot pink Dior look from the 2021 Venice Film Festival proves her Moschino pink Barbie look from the 2019 Met Gala was not a phase, mom!

And speaking of the Met Gala, her 2018 look was a total sleeper hit. She nailed the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.

But honestly? This Rodarte slip wins as my favorite Venice Film Festival look of all. I’m a sucker for a bias cut and a fun print!

This vintage Bob Mackie wedding gown worn to the Emma premiere in 2020 lives in my head absolutely rent-free.