Anya Hindmarch Teams Up With Barbour for Fall

This morning, English designer Anya Hindmarch announced that she has created a four-piece outerwear collection for Barbour, the iconic British lifestyle company worn by everyone from college prepsters to the Queen herself.

Hindmarch may be best-known for her accessories collection, but we’re sure that her pieces for Barbour won’t last long: her Target collaboration collection, which debuted in October 2008, sold out within two minutes after the sale opened online!

The collection will be available at both Anya Hindmarch stores and Barbour retailers this fall, with prices starting at $401.

Because you can’t go wrong with one of their trademark waxed cotton jackets, here are a few of our favorite celebrity Barbour looks.

Alexa Chung and Lily Allen:



Karolina Kurkova and Queen Elizabeth II:



