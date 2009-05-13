Object Of Desire

Anya Hindmarch loose pocket movie money purse, $118, at anyahindmarch.com

Reason #1

Remember when your mom used to send you on your way with $10 to go to the movies with your friends?

Reason #2

Yeah, neither do we and we certainly don’t remember the last time movies were cheap enough that $10 could get you your ticket and a large popcorn (ok, and peanut M&M’s to mix in with the popcorn).

Reason #3

This Anya Hindmarch change purse is cute enough that it will remind you to collect those extra pennies and spare bills floating around your purse. With everything carefully tucked away, it will be no time before you will be treating your friends with tickets to “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”