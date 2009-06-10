Object Of Desire

Anya Hindmarch “Dry Cleaning” Canvas Tote, $98, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Can you think of a more stylish way to transport your just-cleaned delicates?

Reason #2

Don’t feel restricted by this bag’s suggested use. This spacious, sturdy all-purpose bag is versatile, fashionable, and won’t give up whether you’re toting your laundry, or a picnic to the beach.

Reason #3

This canvas tote is part of a series, so channel your inner collector and buy them all. Each one’s labeled with a specific activity making it easy to switch off accordingly!