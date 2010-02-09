Anya Hindmarch Collaborates with Street Artist Eine!

WWD

We’re preparing to see the art and fashion world collide once again with Anya Hindmarchs new collection of tote bags with British street artist, Ben Eine. Eine is best known for the colorful alphabet lettering that he spray paints on shop shutters around London, Paris, and Stockholm. Now, Hindmarch is using this lettering in a four-piece collection, due to come out this spring. Booty and Loot are just a couple of the words that will be colorfully displayed on the totes.

We are sure to see these totes on the arms of celebrities like Sienna Miller and Jessica Biel, who are both fans of the British-born bag designer. Hindmarch is most well known for her infamous Im Not a Plastic Bag totes, which were an instant hit when they were released in 2007. In fact, the bags were so popular that 30 people in Beijing were sent to the hospital after being involved in what has been described as a scrum over bag possession. Talk about dangerous fashion!



If I had to describe the brand in three words, they would be: British, humorous and bespoke, Hindmarch told the London Times in 2008. That being said, her collaboration with Eine is the perfect representation of all three of these qualities. Eine, who was featured as one of the six best new street artists by Time Out Magazine, is known for his bold and quirky aesthetic. His work can be seen more commercially in music videos for British singer, Duffy, and popular Danish pop group, Alphabeat.

The totes will be available at Anya Hindmarch boutiques, Dover Street Market in London, and Colette in Paris starting in April — they will retail for around $235.

