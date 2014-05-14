Anya Hindemarch Hilariously Capitalizes on Solange’s Elevator Brawl

Here’s one take on the Solange elevator melee that’s actually smart (no offense, everyone who wrote anything about it, ever): High-end handbag label Anya Hindmarch—who created the clutch Little Knowles was using the night she tried to beat up Jay Z—tweeted an ad for the bag with the words “The Crisp Packet Clutch: Worth Fighting For.” Ha!

The Crisp Packet Clutch: worth fighting for pic.twitter.com/ppvKkcRLmo — ANYA HINDMARCH (@anyahindmarch) May 13, 2014

The small bag (which, technically speaking, Solange wasn’t really carrying, since she slammed it to the elevator floor before lunging at her bro-in-law) retails for a hefty $1,595, and is available for pre-order now.