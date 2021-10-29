Gigi’s Brother Just Subtly Responded to Zayn Allegedly ‘Striking’ His Mom & Calling Her a ‘S—t’

Siding with his sister. Anwar Hadid responded to Zayn Malik’s fight with Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid by cutting ties with his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Us Weekly reported on October 29, 2021, that Anwar—as well as his sister, Bella Hadid—unfollowed Zayn after reports that he “struck” their mother, and called her a “Dutch s—t.” Anwar was also photographed on October 28, 2021, with his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, in London, though he didn’t comment on the reports.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda after he allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s 57-year-old mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” (Zayn and Gigi share 1-year-old daughter Khai.) The documents also state that Zayn told Yolanda, “the f—ing sperm that came out of [my] f—ing c—k.”

As for the harassment charge with Gigi, the documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her, “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest on October 27, 2021, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda.

After the news of his fight with Yolanda, a source confirmed to People on October 28, 2021, that Zayn and Gigi had broken up. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Gigi, for her part, released a statement via her representative where she explained that her “focus” is on her daughter. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative said. Though Bella hasn’t commented on the drama, she did post and delete a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story after the news that seemed to be directed at Zayn. “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself,” the quote.

