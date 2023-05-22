Anwar Responded To His Ex Dua Hard-Launching Her New BF At Cannes—‘Kill Him’

Scroll To See More Images

We’re going to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume it was written in jest, but Anwar Hadid has strong feelings about Dua Lipa and Romain Garvras dating.

Dua, hard-launched her new relationship at Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, and not long after, her ex-boyfriend of over a year, Anwar. shared a since-expired Instagram story with a selfie and the caption: “Trying to not to find and kill him.” He added a smiley face beneath. Later, Anwar shared the same selfie to his Instagram feed to promote his new song, “The Skrugh” but in the comments added a 😢, which fans interpreted as a reaction to his former flame debuting her new beau.

Her new relationship was first reported by The Sun in February 2023, stating that the “Levitating” singer was dating Rita Ora’s ex, the French filmmaker Romain Garvras. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months,” a source for the outlet said in a Feb. 25 report, before adding, “They have been enjoying spending time together.” The source continued, “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Romain dated fellow British singer Rita Ora in 2021. His reps confirmed to DailyMail, “Rita and Romain split up months ago because of difficulties with their respective work commitments. They remain close friends.” A source close to Rita added: “Rita and Romain tried to make it work but they both agreed it wasn’t meant to be. ‘They remain close but it was simply impossible to maintain a relationship where they barely saw each other.

Dua and Anwar’s breakup

Dua and Anwar’s breakup was first confirmed on December 23, 2021, following weeks of speculation on social media that the pair had called it quits. The rumors began when an anonymous source claimed that they “100% broke up” in a direct message to the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deux Moi. Soon enough, The Sun backed the speculation in a report before a source told People that the rumors were true. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” the source claimed. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

According to The Sun, Dua and Anwar’s relationship hit “crisis” mode due to their packed work schedules, so they decided to take some time apart. “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough,” a source claimed to the publication. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.” The Sun’s report noted that the pair stopped posting each other. Indeed, the last photo Anwar shared of himself and Dua was in November 2021. While not posting your partner on social media isn’t always a cause for alarm, it did seem to add up.

When they were first linked

The “Don’t Stop Now” singer and the model were first linked in June 2019. At the time, Dua was spotted looking rather giddy while attending Anwar’s 20th birthday party, and the sighting was enough to make fans wonder if the pair were an item. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to get their answer: The following month, Anwar and Dua were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. By August 2019, the pair were Instagram official.

Since then, Dua and Anwar frequently shared sweet posts about each other on their respective social media pages. But despite their open approach, there are evidently still plenty of things kept private between the pair. In an interview with British Vogue in February 2021, Dua opened up about why they actually kept a lot of the details of their relationship to themselves. “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun,” she told the magazine. “But at the same time, we’re quite private—we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.”

She continued: “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she added at the time. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

