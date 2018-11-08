Were Anwar Hadid’s Cryptic Love Messages About Kendall Jenner? Here’s His Answer

Anwar Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been one of 2018’s most WTF couples. Sure they have some mutual connections (Anwar is the younger brother of Kendall’s best friends, Gigi and Bella Hadid), but that’s what makes them so confusing. So when reports came out that Kendall reunited with her ex, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, we wondered what happened to the short-lived Anwar-Kendall romance—and whether or not Anwar’s recent cryptic love messages were about his supermodel ex.

The 19-year-old male model gave an answer to our woes on Wednesday with an Instagram explaining his über-emotional posts. But before we get into that, let’s break down what he may or may not have said about Kendall days earlier. Anwar’s cryptic notes began on Monday (days after news broke that Kendall reunited with Simmons) when he posted a picture of fabric with the text, “I wonder if I could be loved as deeply as I love.” He followed that post with a picture of his arm, with the question, “Why are you still in my mind” written in ink on his skin. Sounds like they could be about Kendall, right?

The youngest Hadid sibling stuck again on Wednesday when he took to his Instagram story to talk abouthow he used to be “afraid” of his feelings, but is a changed man. “I used to be afraid to feel deeply cuz I felt as if the feeling of abundant happiness couldnt be obtained forever,but openly feeling is now my only source of inspiration,” he wrote. “And now that im not afraid to express my thoughts and feelings I kinda feel like everthings pretty mellow.”

When fans still thought he was talking about Kendall, Anwar posted a final Instagram story about how his posts are inspired from a “constant wave of emotions” and not necessarily one person. “Guys i live too feel im not sad im in a constant wave of emotions :),” he wrote over a picture of his leg.

Though Anwar’s posts don’t really give us an answer to anything and we might be more confused than we were before, we’re happy that he’s in touch with his feelings.