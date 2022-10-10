Antonio Brown Just Shaded Ex-Teammate Tom Brady’s Rumored Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Too much? Antonio Brown just shaded Tom Brady’s marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player posted an image that directly referenced Tom and Gisele’s potential divorce on his Twitter.

Antonio tweeted a photoshopped image of the cover of the children’s book Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The image includes Tom (indicated by the backline under his eyes which players often apply to reduce glare) leaving his wife Gisele and their kids, while Antonio is sitting next to the window peering over. The football player, who is now a free agent, captioned the photo with the emojis, “🥃🤷🏾‍♂️.” Many fans took offense to the tweet with one replying, “read a book about how to be a decent human being.” The tweet comes a little over a week after news broke that Antonio exposed himself in a pool in a hotel in Dubai.

The tweet directly comes after the news broke that Tom and Gisele are hiring divorce lawyers. The two reportedly have had marital problems before but things especially intensified when Tom decided to un-retire from the NFL. Tom announced his retirement from the NFL after playing for 22 years in February 2022 before reversing that decision less than two months later to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The spousal fights became publicized when Tom took a short break during training in August 2022 to be with his family. According to Page Six, a source said, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele—who was “living apart” from Tom when she hired her divorce lawyer and had been “at odds” with her husband for months—was waiting for him to make a “big gesture” after he learned her thoughts about divorce were serious. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” the insider said. Another source also told People at the time that Gisele is “done” with Tom and doesn’t think their relationship can be “repaired.” “She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to the model said. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

