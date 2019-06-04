Antoni Porowski’s Head-to-Toe Ombré Rainbow Ensemble Is the Only Outfit I Need This Pride Month

If you’ve ever watched Netflix’s show Queer Eye, there’s no denying you’ve been charmed by food expert Antoni Porowski. Avocado jokes aside, the TV personality is beloved by millions (myself included), but it isn’t solely for his work as a Queer Eye guy or chef. Antoni Porowski’s 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards ensemble just made its way into the top three reasons to love the celebrity. If you’ve been looking outfit inspo for pride month, feast your eyes on Porowski’s latest ~lewk~. It’s an ombré rainbow dream, and I’m here for it.

The Sies Marjan ensemble Porowski wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards is truly the only outfit anyone needs for June. Whether or not the TV star was donning a rainbow on purpose (Although, let’s be real. Knowing Antoni, I’d bet it was intentional as hell.), it did the job of giving me the ultimate rainbow outfit inspiration. Who else could get away with a silky rainbow ombré short-sleeved button down tucked into silky rainbow ombré pants? TBH, if the entire cast of Queer Eye showed up in this ensemble, I wouldn’t even be surprised, but my sweet Antoni wearing the hell out of it will certainly do. This look is truly iconic.

Forget rainbow flags, rainbow ombré head-to-toe looks are the only way I care to dress this pride month. Although I know I won’t look as chic and sophisticated as Porowski somehow does in this outfit (even wearing worn-down white sneakers!), it’s a look, and I’m willing to go all-out for the sake of fashion. The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Awards was truly lucky to have the chef and model walk their pink carpet on Monday night. Hell, I feel truly lucky to have even gotten to witness this genius fashion moment. Ombre is cool again because Antoni Porowski just proved it, K?