Want: A Masculine-Meets-Feminine Cuban Link Bracelet

What: Statement jewelry has obviously been having its moment for a while now, but there’s something a little different and refreshing about the simplicity of this bracelet. Brazilian designer Anton Heunis also has an entire collection inspired by “Blade Runner,” so that’s pretty cool, too.

Why: The juxtaposition of the feminine colorful diamond shapes against the masculine minimalistic gold Cuban links has us intrigued. Also, it’s on major sale (75% off) on Gilt.

How: Try wearing the piece with an all-black ensemble for a subtle pop of color, or pair it with a girly embroidered tunic for another fun contrast.

Anton Heunis Gold Link & Glass Stone Bracelet, $49; at Gilt