The Antlers Debut New Music Video

Critically acclaimed The Antlers have released the new music video for their song “Two” off their album “Hospice,” available now. Hospice is The Antlers first full length album, based on the concept of the story of a man who is watching his loved one die of bone cancer. Although the subject matter is extremely dark, the vocals of Peter Silberman and the indie folk rock music of the entire album has ripened Hospice for active listening.

The video combines live images and animated versions of the band members playing (and being dismembed) as their rehearsal room fills with balloons. It’s like a beautiful version of driving with annoying helium balloons in your car.

You can check out the video here. Also, if you’re in New York, you can check out The Antlers at Mercury Lounge this Friday, August 21st for their CD release show.