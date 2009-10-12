Antichrist: Charlotte Gainsbourg Talks About Working with Director Lars von Trier

Working for director Lars von Trier is not for the weak of heart or stomach. In his latest film Antichrist, the premise is about a woman who performs genital mutilation on herself, then on her husband (played by Willem Dafoe) after moving to the forest to work on their marriage. (Obviously a fail.) Trier’s films are no Finding Nemo, but actress and musician Charlotte Gainsbourg knew that when she accepted the lead female role.

Known for subtly torturing his female actress through performance (Bjork in Dancer in the Dark, and Nicole Kidman in Dogville), Gainsbourg used the role to help come to terms with mortality, having just undergone surgery for a cerebral brain hemorrhage. “I have a streak of masochism in me,” she told Blackbook magazine. “It’s gone for a while, but this film didn’t cure me.”

The film will undoubtedly shed new light on Gainsbourg as an artist, but she and Trier formed an odd bond based on their dark meanderings. “I had the feeling that he was inside me,” she said. “He understood every blink, every detail. I felt as if I were portraying him, even though we were dealing with female sexuality. The anxiety and fear in my character was pretty much him.”

Intense…we know.

Antichrist premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.