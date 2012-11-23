The Anti-Black Friday Gift Guide: Top Picks from Luxury Stores Around the Country

Black Friday is all about the deals—from $140 flat-screen TVs to $50 diamonds. Luxury emporiums though are taking the opposite approach, offering seriously luxe gifts for the holidays, with no deals to be had. From Elyse Walker in Los Angeles to Five Story in New York City, here are the hottest gifts from the best luxury stores around the US.
ELYSE WALKER, LOS ANGELES: "Valentino’s red-hot handbags are all the rage this season and their holiday-appropriate color will make ‘em a very merry surprise," Elyse Walker of L.A.'s designer mecca shared. Valentino Glam Lock Small Flap Bag, $1,895, elysewalker.com.
ELYSE WALKER, LOS ANGELES: "The combination of delicious scents and stunning packaging makes these babies perfect as holiday hostess gifts or heavy-duty stocking stuffers and will light up any room with their delicious array of scents, from Champagne Rose to the festive Clove Pomander," Walker says of Voluspa candles. Voluspa Clove Pomander candle, $24, elysewalker.com.
ELYSE WALKER, LOS ANGELES: "And for the woman with everything, how about an Alexander McQueen scarf? You can never have too many," Walker says. We would have to agree. Alexander McQueen skull print silk chiffon scarf, $295, elysewalker.com.
FIVE STORY, NEW YORK CITY: Claire Distenfeld is behind one of the hottest concept stores in New York City. One of her top holiday picks is Aurelie Bidermann's Condor Collection necklace ($875; fivestoryny.com).
FIVE STORY, NEW YORK CITY: Another one of Distenfeld's picks is for the home, Gilbert & George Plates by Ligne Blanche ($125, fivestoryny.com).
FIVE STORY, NEW YORK CITY: For the woman trendsetter who has everything opt for a scarf by an up-and-coming British designer, Peter Pilotto ($525, fivestoryny.com).
FORTY FIVE TEN, DALLAS: Dallas might not be known as a fashion capital, but it is home to one of the US's most cutting edge stores. Scoop up Jean Paul Gaultier's graffiti clutch ($1,450, fortyfiveten.com) for that special someone.
FORTY FIVE TEN, DALLAS: For the interior design aficionado choose Waylande Gregory's Lion Specialty Box ($295, fortyfiveten.com).
FORTY FIVE TEN, DALLAS: You would be hard pressed to find a woman who wouldn't squeal with delight to open Lanvin's Main Hand necklace ($1,490, fortyfiveten.com) this holiday season.
KIRNA ZABETE, NEW YORK CITY: This Soho institution continues to be on the cutting edge of fashion. Jason Wu's lace overlay cape ($3,305, kirnazabete.com) is one of the hottest gifts at the store.
KIRNA ZABETE, NEW YORK CITY: Kids deserve a bit of luxury too this holiday season like Lanvin's colored pencils ($50, kirnazabete.com).
KIRNA ZABETE, NEW YORK CITY: For jewelry lovers opt for Tom Binns Cameo Jobim earrings ($335, kirnazabete.com).
LOUIS, BOSTON: Boston may be known as the capital of preppy, but Louis Boston is a luxury emporium known the world over for its trendsetting wares. This holiday season Newbark's Audrey shoes ($800, louisboston.com) are a hot gift.
LOUIS, BOSTON: Proenza Schouler's PS11 Small Tote ($2,050, louisboston.com) is flying off the shelves.
LOUIS, BOSTON: Why give just any old perfume. Histoires de Parfum 1740 (120 ml for $205, louisboston.com) is for the connoisseur.