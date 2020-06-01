6 Anti-Racist Organizations You Can Donate To Right Now

Allow me to call attention to a fact that I hope, by now, is glaringly obvious: In 2020, not being racist simply won’t cut it—being anti-racist is the only way to truly bring about change. Passive support is not enough when Black lives are in danger, so if you’re looking for a way to help the community from home, consider the following anti-racist organizations to donate to. I understand that not everyone can attend a protest or rally, especially not with a pandemic going on. That’s OK. That doesn’t mean you can’t help bring about change in other ways—but don’t just talk about it. Be about it.

Speaking up and having tough conversations with friends (especially ones who don’t see eye to eye with you on these issues of paramount importance) is a good start, and so is being vocal online and making sure the space you take up on social media is used for something good. But words won’t win the fight, which is why donating anything you can is a huge help. There are tons of incredible organizations working hard all year-round—and especially right now—to incite positive change and racial equality in the United States, but progress cannot be funded by dreams alone.

Whether you’re an ally like myself or a member of the Black community, donating what you can is a great way to ensure these incredible organizations have the means to survive and thrive in these debilitating times. With that, read on for six anti-racist organizations that most definitely deserve your attention—and your donation.

Black Lives Matter

You’ve heard the phrase, and maybe even posted about it online—make sure you give back to the organization itself. Founded in 2013, Black Lives Matter has been at the forefront of recent justice reform initiatives. The end goal? To eradicate white supremacy, combat violence and protect and improve the lives of Black communities. Donate on their site today and follow BLM on Twitter to learn more.

Color of Change

Color of Change is the largest online racial justice organization in America, and they could certainly use your support right now. COC leads campaigns meant to question injustice, call out government decision-makers and change our culture for the better. To join over 1.7 million members, simply enter your email address on their website. Becoming a member is free, but you also have the option to donate online, too.

The Antiracist Research & Policy Center

Donations to the Antiracist Research & Policy Center go directly to “scholars, policymakers, journalists and advocates,” all of whom work tirelessly to ignite change and put an end to modern-day racism. The ARPC is a part of American University in Washington, D.C. and you can visit their website or follow them on Twitter for more information about the organization’s various initiatives, research and policies.

Black Visions Collective

The Black Visions Collective is all about working towards a liberated future, for the black community and for all people. It’s not only about proving that Black lives matter—it’s about promoting and providing the kind of healing justice that allows Black lives to thrive, too. Making a donation can help make this goal a reality, and you can follow the organization on Instagram to find out more about how to get involved.

The Equal Justice Initiative

The Equal Justice Initiative is a non-profit organization that works tirelessly towards racial justice and criminal justice reform. A major facet of their platform involves educating the public, and they’ve kept the community informed on everything from COVID-19’s affects on people in prison to the very painful realities of police violence and excessive punishment. To support their work you can donate on their website, either once or by opting for a recurring monthly donation.

The American Civil Liberties Union

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded way back in 1920 as an initiative for the people, intent on defending the rights promised to every American by the U. S. Constitution. Now, the ACLU works on issues spanning topics such as capital punishment, criminal law reform, reproductive freedom, immigration rights, LGBT rights and more. Now more than ever, your donation can help protect Americans in need, especially precious Black lives.