The Anti-Madonna Apology: How to Make Amends Successfully

AfterMadonna was caught red-handed insulting a well-intentioned fan for daring to bring her the wrong flowers, she has now humbly come forward with an apology.

Except it’s not an apology at all.

A video surfaced last week depicting thediva-of-all-divas holding the loathed hydrangeasand begging dramatically for their forgiveness. The short film features captions set to obnoxiously melodramatic music, which read:

“Words cannot express how sorry I am. To think I may have caused you pain. My heart is going to burst with sadness. I need to know in time you may forgive me. If I could take back my words I would but I can’t, so what am I left with?I’m left with the fact I still hate hydrangeas! And I will always hate them! It’s a free country! So f–k you I like roses!!”

I’m sure the heart-broken fan’s faith in his hero is now renewed…

While none of us would behave in such a way, giving a sincere apology can be a challenge. Read my tips below for finding success when making amends. And for what not to do—watch Madonna’s video below.

Don’t Make Excuses

The only way to make a true apology is to take full responsibility for the offense, without sharing the blame with anyone else, or presenting mitigating circumstances. An apology with an excuse is not an apology and an incomplete apology can often feel like an insult. Even if others were involved in the offense you can only apologize for yourself—so do just that.

Timing Is Everything

Apologizing immediately after the offense is usually best—waiting too long could have you listening to One Republic’s “Apologize” on repeat. On the other hand, the offense might have been so great that a grace period is necessary before the person is even willing to hear what you have to say. But the sooner you make the gesture, the more likely it will be viewed as an error in judgment rather than a character flaw.

Location, Location, Location

Be sure to choose a place that is quiet, private and most importantly makes the other person feel comfortable. Ask them if they are at ease and allow them to direct when and where the discussion will occur.

Determine, Explain, Resolve

What’s done is done. You’ve made the offense and there is no sense beating yourself up over it. But what you should take the time to determine is why—what caused you to make the offense? Find the underlying problem, describe it to the person (as anexplanation, not anexcuse), and tell them what you intend to do to rectify that problem so that you can avoid this mistake in the future.

Be Patient

Accept the fact that you may not be forgiven. State that you understand this and you will allow the necessary time to be forgiven. Some issues are resolved straight away and others take some time to heal. Remember that if you’re not forgiven right away, this doesn’t mean the person does not want to forgive you—it’s just going to take time. In turn, just because they say they accept doesn’t mean they are truly there yet. Trust is earned. But you’ll get there if you are sincere.