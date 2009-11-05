Anthropologie’s New Collection With Koi Suwannagate Unveiling

Koi Suwannagate is known for creating luxurious, bohemian pieces. Her ethereal designs are synergistically hippie and chic, but are often too expensive for many fans to afford.

Luckily, however, the L.A. designer has paired with Anthropologie to create a price-point perfect line. “We had so many requests for pieces with a more affordable price point,” said Suwannagate. “Working with Anthropologie was a natural fit.”

The collection will be called Lawan, which is Thai for “beautiful.” The items will range in price from $228 to $298, and will reportedly feature two cardigans, a top, and a gown. “Each of them represents my past bestsellers,” said Suwannagate, and looking back on her past lines, this is a very good thing.

Above photos are all looks from previous seasons.

