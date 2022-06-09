StyleCaster
Share

Anthropologie’s New Swimwear Collection Is a Haven of Cutout One-Pieces, Printed Bikinis & Flattering Bottoms

What's hot
StyleCaster

Anthropologie’s New Swimwear Collection Is a Haven of Cutout One-Pieces, Printed Bikinis & Flattering Bottoms

Summer Cartwright
by
Anthropologie’s New Swimwear Collection Is a Haven of Cutout One-Pieces, Printed Bikinis & Flattering Bottoms
Photo: Image: Anthropologie; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially swimsuit season, people! There’s nothing better than those first few weeks of summer when the weather is just starting to warm and the beaches and pools are finally reopening. I’m celebrating this wondrous occasion by swapping out my swimsuit collection from years past for new, truly unique and trendy styles that won’t ever go out of style. The one place that has everything I need to do this? Anthropologie, of course.

Anthro is the one-stop shop for all things swim. Whether you’re looking for a patterned bikini top with a colorful pop or a sexy one-piece with all the cutouts you could want, you’ll find the exact style here. The best part about these swimsuits—aside from how cute they are—is how when they’re not the kind you’ll see on other beachgoers. When you wear an Anthropologie swimsuit, you’ll stand out from the crowd, trust me.

What’s more, since they come from a brand that’s perfected clothing, these suits have additional features that help them feel more secure, comfortable and high-end. The high-quality materials from which they’re made, combined with the clever design elements make for bikinis, one-pieces and more that will last for years and years. So think of these suits as an investment you’ll take advantage of for a long time to come.

Below, check out the cutest new swimsuits from Anthropologie. And don’t forget: every body is a swimsuit body.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Anthropologie is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beach Riot Celine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy of. Anthropologie.

Beach Riot Celine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This colorful one-piece has a side cutout that wraps all the way around your back for an ultra-flattering finish. The funky wavy pattern is retro, colorful and chic.

Beach Riot Celine Cutout One-Piece… $104
Buy Now

Farm Rio Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Farm Rio Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top

I love Farm Rio for its colorful and eclectic patterns that never miss the mark, and this swimsuit proves just that. The striped off-the-shoulder top would look incredible with its matching bottoms, or with other equally as vibrant ones, I’m thinking an electric blue pair.

Farm Rio Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top $52.50
Buy Now

By Anthropologie Shawna Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

By Anthropologie Shawna Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

If you think one-piece suits are boring, let me introduce you to this ruched number that has all of the trendiest style elements packed into it—cutouts, bowties and open back included.

By Anthropologie Shawna Ruched… $89.60 (originally $128)
Buy Now

Maeve Gianna Flounce Bikini Bottoms

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Maeve Gianna Flounce Bikini Bottoms

The more ruffles, the merrier. Especially on a pair of uber-flattering high-waisted bottoms.

Maeve Gianna Flounce Bikini Bottoms $78
Buy Now

Farm Praia Bandeau Swim Top

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Farm Praia Bandeau Swim Top

Try to find a more adorable bandeau top than this. I’ll wait.

Farm Praia Bandeau Swim Top $52.50 (originally $75)
Buy Now

Maeve Yvette Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Maeve Yvette Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

Have you ever seen a swimsuit that’s also an optical illusion? This one-piece looks like it’s got two different tops stitched together when in reality, it’s combining the adorable checkered and floral styles together for a supremely stylish number that’ll turn heads and get too many compliments to count.

Maeve Yvette Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit $89.60
Buy Now

By Anthropologie Cadence Smocked High-Waist Bikini Bottoms

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

By Anthropologie Cadence Smocked High-Waist Bikini Bottoms

High-waisted bottoms are universally flattering, and this pattern takes the style up a notch.

By Anthropologie Cadence Smocked… $47.60
Buy Now

Dippin Daisys Zen Bikini Top

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Dippin Daisys Zen Bikini Top

You can’t go wrong with a classic bikini top, especially when it comes in this gorgeous violet color.

Dippin Daisys Zen Bikini Top $46
Buy Now

By Anthropologie Kylie Underwire Bralette Bikini Top

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

By Anthropologie Kylie Underwire Bralette Bikini Top

This feminine and flirty top has a built-in underwire that keeps your chest lifted and supported even while catching some waves.

By Anthropologie Kylie Underwire… $61.60 (originally $88)
Buy Now

Farm Praia One-Piece Swimsuit

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Farm Praia One-Piece Swimsuit

In this geometric one-piece, everything will be groovy, baby.

Farm Praia One-Piece Swimsuit $101.50
Buy Now
Tags:
share