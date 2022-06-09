Anthropologie’s New Swimwear Collection Is a Haven of Cutout One-Pieces, Printed Bikinis & Flattering Bottoms

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially swimsuit season, people! There’s nothing better than those first few weeks of summer when the weather is just starting to warm and the beaches and pools are finally reopening. I’m celebrating this wondrous occasion by swapping out my swimsuit collection from years past for new, truly unique and trendy styles that won’t ever go out of style. The one place that has everything I need to do this? Anthropologie, of course.

Anthro is the one-stop shop for all things swim. Whether you’re looking for a patterned bikini top with a colorful pop or a sexy one-piece with all the cutouts you could want, you’ll find the exact style here. The best part about these swimsuits—aside from how cute they are—is how when they’re not the kind you’ll see on other beachgoers. When you wear an Anthropologie swimsuit, you’ll stand out from the crowd, trust me.

What’s more, since they come from a brand that’s perfected clothing, these suits have additional features that help them feel more secure, comfortable and high-end. The high-quality materials from which they’re made, combined with the clever design elements make for bikinis, one-pieces and more that will last for years and years. So think of these suits as an investment you’ll take advantage of for a long time to come.

Below, check out the cutest new swimsuits from Anthropologie. And don’t forget: every body is a swimsuit body.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Anthropologie is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beach Riot Celine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This colorful one-piece has a side cutout that wraps all the way around your back for an ultra-flattering finish. The funky wavy pattern is retro, colorful and chic.

Farm Rio Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top

I love Farm Rio for its colorful and eclectic patterns that never miss the mark, and this swimsuit proves just that. The striped off-the-shoulder top would look incredible with its matching bottoms, or with other equally as vibrant ones, I’m thinking an electric blue pair.

By Anthropologie Shawna Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

If you think one-piece suits are boring, let me introduce you to this ruched number that has all of the trendiest style elements packed into it—cutouts, bowties and open back included.

Maeve Gianna Flounce Bikini Bottoms

The more ruffles, the merrier. Especially on a pair of uber-flattering high-waisted bottoms.

Farm Praia Bandeau Swim Top

Try to find a more adorable bandeau top than this. I’ll wait.

Maeve Yvette Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

Have you ever seen a swimsuit that’s also an optical illusion? This one-piece looks like it’s got two different tops stitched together when in reality, it’s combining the adorable checkered and floral styles together for a supremely stylish number that’ll turn heads and get too many compliments to count.

By Anthropologie Cadence Smocked High-Waist Bikini Bottoms

High-waisted bottoms are universally flattering, and this pattern takes the style up a notch.

Dippin Daisys Zen Bikini Top

You can’t go wrong with a classic bikini top, especially when it comes in this gorgeous violet color.

By Anthropologie Kylie Underwire Bralette Bikini Top

This feminine and flirty top has a built-in underwire that keeps your chest lifted and supported even while catching some waves.

Farm Praia One-Piece Swimsuit

In this geometric one-piece, everything will be groovy, baby.