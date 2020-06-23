Excuse Me While I Drain My Bank Account At Anthropologie’s Summer Tag Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, shopping addicts, and welcome to my favorite time of year: Anthropologie’s Annual Summer Tag Sale! I’m a die-hard fan of Anthro’s boho aesthetic, but my wallet is not always a fan of their high pricing, so I wait months and months for this sale every year and you best believe I reward my patience by splurging. This year’s deal boasts an extra 30% off of sale clothing, shoes and accessories, plus free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns—not that you’ll want to return any of these seriously beautiful buys.

Whether you’re in need of some chic home goods, flowy tiered dresses or boyfriend jeans so good your friends wonder if you’ve actually got a secret boyfriend, Anthro’s Summer Tag Sale has you covered. Browse 25 pages—yup, 25 glorious pages—of marked-down product and see an extra 30% discount taken off your order when it’s time to check out. Talk about a blessing from the shopping gods! I won’t argue that Anthropologie’s beautiful pieces are worth every penny, but if I can get them for fewer pennies, I’m definitely not complaining. Catch my drift?

To some, the chance to peruse 25 pages of sale is an online shopping dream come true, but to others, the task might feel overwhelming. I’d hate for you to miss out on this shopportunity because you don’t have time to scroll, so I took the liberty of rounding up a few favorites below. Don’t worry—I already placed my order, so I won’t be mad if you get the last piece in my size. It’s all gravy, baby! Read on for 10 must-shop picks, and check out the sale in its entirety on the Anthropologie site now.

1. Lucienne Belted Jumpsuit

I really didn’t think I needed a summer boiler suit, but then I laid eyes on the Lucienne Belted Jumpsuit and everything changed. I’ve never been so excited to rock a onesie!

2. Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Dip-Dyed Slim Jeans

Pilcro and the Letterpress make some of my favorite jeans (read: SO comf!), so I’ll definitely be buying the Ultra High-Rise Dip-Dyed Slim Jeans. I love the subtle tie-dye trend homage.

3. Dawn Maxi Skirt

I’ve been staring at the Dawn Maxi Skirt for ten whole minutes. It’s so mesmerizing! BTW—for all my curvy ladies, this one comes in plus sizes. Major win.

4. Kirke Raffia Slides

I’m a sucker for all the shoes at Anthro, and the Kirke Raffia Slides are a great way to try out this year’s zebra print trend without doing the most. Pair with an all-black look or a white tee and jeans for a subtle statement!

5. Talulah Tiered Midi Dress

The Talulah Tiered Midi Dress is the perfect boho summer dress. There, I said it! And not for nothing, but you best believe I’ll be styling it with some black Ganni cowboy boots come autumn. Love a transitional staple!

6. Bali Petite Crossbody Bag

Bali Petite Crossbody Bag aren’t just accessible, they’re on sale! I definitely need this baby for future summer picnic dates. Remember when the perfect wicker bag was hard to come by? Now, styles like the

7. Ezra Plaid Pillow

This sale isn’t all about fashion, people! Everyone knows Anthro’s home decor is unmatched, and I definitely plan on buying at least one of these cute Ezra Plaid Pillows for my bedroom.

8. Pippa Pleated Midi Skirt

Pippa Pleated Midi Skirt $49.95 buy it I think the skirt section is seriously my favorite part of this entire sale. The Pippa Pleated Midi Skirt comes in standard, petite and plus sizes, so everyone should own it. It’s as simple as that!

9. Paloma Barcelo Jamie Raffia Platform Sandals

Paloma Barcelo Jamie Sandals $299.95 buy it Paloma Barcelo sandals usually run for around $500 bucks, but during this sale you can shop the Jamie Raffia Platform Sandals for $299.95 PLUS an additional 30% off of that. If you’re been eyeing these for quite some time, pull the trigger. They’ll never be this heavily-discounted again.

10. Martine Ceramic Stool

This is one of those things I desperately want, but technically don’t need, so would only buy on sale. That said, the Martine Ceramic Stool is in my cart! I can’t wait to place a cute plant or vase of flowers atop it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.