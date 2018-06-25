23 Under-$50 Finds to Shop at Anthropologie’s Summer Sale

The beauty of Anthropologie lies not in its carefully curated storefronts (though those are undeniably pretty). Instead, it lies in the brand’s ability to offer a diverse array of products—clothing, accessories, furniture, and home decor—and make all of them feel simultaneously fun, feminine, tasteful, and interesting. It’s the only place I consistently turn to for bedding, drinkware, and clothing. And I’d probably buy out the whole damn store if it weren’t for Anthropologie’s price point.

But since it’s summer shopping season, Anthropologie has decided to do all of us (especially those of us with shallow pockets) a serious solid: The brand has launched its annual summer tag sale, marking down hundreds of items in the process.

The sale launched Saturday, June 23 and will run through Wednesday, July 11, so don’t fret if you’re not prepared to shop in the next few hours. But if you are, and if you’re not looking forward to combing through pages upon pages of summer sale items, scroll through our slideshow. We’ve highlighted our favorite 23 products from Anthropologie’s summer sale—all of which you can get for $50 or less.