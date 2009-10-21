Anthropologie Store Locations Expanding Overseas for the First Time, London is the Lucky Winner

Among stores like Burberry, Tommy Hilifiger, Brooks Brothers, and French Connection emerges a retailer that is the first of it’s kind to graze the Oxford to Piccadilly Circus stretch. Located on Regent Street, Anthropologie opens it’s first European flagship in London. The 10,000 square-foot clothing, accessories, and home collections boost a space reminiscent of England’s grand country homes and town houses. Its bright and airy feel, along with skylights, white oak flooring, and a 50-foot-high wall that waters the evergreen plants with rainwater collected by the roof will be sure to attract customers from all over the world. Besides plants, you’ll also find artwork from a mix of locally sourced artists and those brought from the US, South Africa, and continental Europe. The store hopes to appeal to the well-traveled, artistic, and creative types.

Merchandise wise, you’ll find anything from literary classics like Sense and Sensibility to a mix of British and American clothing labels like Ruffian, MiH jeans, Leifsdottir, and knitwear by Sparrow. Some new local British brands include Sara Berman, Pyrus, Lowie, and Comfort Station.

Headed across the pond anytime soon? Make sure to check out the new emporium that is Anthropologie, a true eclectic’s dream come true.

[WWD]