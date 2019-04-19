Anthropologie Is Offering an Extra 50% Off Stuff That’s Already on Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Guys, this kind of sale doesn’t happen often. I keep pinching myself to make sure I’m not dreaming, because the Anthropologie spring sale going on right now just got wild. The brand is giving everyone an extra 50 percent (!!!) off of everything already on sale. Are you freaking out? Because I’m freaking out. I remember the days when Anthropologie rarely did sales—especially sales on sales—but the times are a’changing. And now you have all weekend to shop ’til you drop (or until you computer battery dies, if you’re an online shopper).

Seriously, shopping this sale strategically has become my new weekend plans. While obviously I’m so pumped about this sale, all sales are final—so make sure you buy the right size or don’t go wild thinking you can return half of what you purchase. But this is one of those sales that doesn’t come around very often, so it’s important to take advantage of it if you’re a fan of Anthropologie (which, like, who isn’t?).

Right now is the perfect time to amp up your spring and summer wardrobes with these amazing deals. I rounded up 21 pieces I’m eyeing, so you can get a taste of the best of the sale. From frilly tops to adorable spring and summer bags, there’s something for everyone in this sale. There are even a bunch of cute home goods that are sure to add some flare to your apartment—and keep your budget in check. So shop on, babes, because if there was ever a time to take advantage of a sale, it’s right now.

1. Ashtabula Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $140 $34.98 at Anthropologie

An off-the-shoulder blouse perfect for warm weather.

2. Kelsey Woven Circle Bag, $88 $29.98 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a classic black bag.

3. Wanderer Utility Pants, $110 $29.98 at Anthropologie

Utility pants are super in for summer 2019.

4. Tortoise Cat Eye Sunglasses, $38 $12.48 at Anthropologie

Blocking out the haters in these (on-sale) shades.

5. Alice Puff-Sleeved Top, $80 $19.98 at Anthropologie

Yes, puff sleeves.

6. Vert Trench Coat, $170 $49.98

What’s spring without a trench?

7. No Name Arcade Studded Sneakers, $148 $44.98 at Anthropologie

Comfy sneakers you’ll want to wear all season.

8. Cloth & Stone Chambray Striped Buttondown, $98 $34.98 at Anthropologie

Flow-y and perfect for spring.

9. Violette Canister, $28 $9.98 at Anthropologie

Amp up your kitchen with these cute jars.

10. Idra Collared Buttondwon, $98 $29.98 at Anthropologie

A white top is essential for any spring and summer wardrobe.

11. M4D3 Safi Heels, $138 $44.98 at Anthropologie

Shining through the season.

12. Faithfull Bisou Flare Pants, $149 $39.98 at Anthropologie

The ruffle at the bottom of these pants is so cute.

13. Tessa Striped Dish Towels, $20 $7.48 at Anthropologie

Because it’s time you throw away those old kitchen towels and replace them with these babies.

14. Marseille Floral Kimono, $98 $29.98 at Anthropologie

A fun and spring-inspired kimono to keep you warm on chilly nights.

15. Ursula Lucite-Handled Tote Bag, $118 $39.98 at Anthropologie

Those lucite handles are giving me life.

16. Corseted Corset Top, $169 $49.98 at Anthropologie

I love the corset top trend.

17. Farm Rio Rosewood Jumpsuit, $198 $59.98 at Anthropologie

A boho dream.

18. Leanna Crossbody Bag, $68 $24.98 at Anthropologie

A blue and white crossbody bag plays well with everything spring.

19. Zamari Journal, $28 $9.98 at Anthropologie

The prettiest journals I ever did see.

20. Desmond Jumpsuit, $160 $44.98 at Anthropologie

More low-key utility vibes—perfect for summer.

21. Zoe Wrap Bracelet, $138 $49.98 at Anthropologie

Some wrist candy (on sale!).

