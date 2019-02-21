13 Anthropologie Tops to Score While They’re 20% Off

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing I like more than an excuse to update my wardrobe. And, with spring arriving soon (although I know it doesn’t feel like it), right now is the perfect time to start thinking about warmer weather clothes—and where to buy the cutest items. As if a sign from up above, a sale on Anthropologie tops has just arrived. It’s time to stock up on some beautiful spring tops and get 20 percent off of them. I can just feel the weather getting warmer as I type this.

Cute spring blouses are an absolute must for warmer weather. Long-sleeved, short-sleeved, sleeveless—whatever your preference, light and airy tops are the perfect way to ring in spring. And, since Anthropologie is giving us 20 percent off all tops, we have an excuse to go wild—well, as wild as your budget will allow. Anthropologie sales aren’t gifted to us too often, so whenever one presents itself, I like to think of it as an opportunity to treat myself.

If you’ve had your eye on an Anthropologie top for a while, or are just looking for a reason to buy something cute for yourself, think of this as your go-ahead to start shopping. After all, if we don’t take advantage of this 20 percent off tops sale, who will? We’re really just doing our part to keep this world moving. (Just let me have this, OK?)

Sunshine Peasant Top, $130 $104 at Anthropologie

You’ll feel like a ray of sunshine in this cute top.

Windowpane Buttondown, $120 $96 at Anthropologie

The windowpane details on this blouse are so cute.

Brooke Ruffled Blouse, $98 $78.40 at Anthropologie

This top just gets me so excited for warm weather!

Brenda Peasant Top, $98 $78.40 at Anthropologie

Perfect for a day in a cute little beach town.

Cremieux Ruffled Top, $60 $48 at Anthropologie

Mustard is the perfect color for any season.

Araminta Ruffled Top, $80 $64 at Anthropologie

Release your inner flower garden.

Cloth & Stone Sleeveless Chambray Top, $88 $70.40 at Anthropologie

Perfect for warm days or layering for cool nights.

Leopard Patchwork Blouse, $120 $96 at Anthropologie

We love a little pattern play.

Fabiola Floral Pullover, $150 $120 at Anthropologie

This gives me grandma chic vibes.

Anderson Ruffled Buttondown, $90 $72 at Anthropologie

Perfect for wearing to work or brunch with the gals.

Brittany Gingham Blouse, $98 $78.40 at Anthropologie

Every spring wardrobe needs a little gingham.

Christie Embroidered Buttondown, $98 $78.40 at Anthropologie

This top would make you look like you know how to keep plants alive.

Delaunay Blouse, $120 $96 at Anthropologie

We all need a statement-making blouse in our closets.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.