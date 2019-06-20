Anthropologie’s Summer Sale Is Here to Answer Your Affordable Fashion Prayers

Scroll To See More Images

It’s not officially summer just yet, but it’s definitely already summer sale season, so you can stock up on your favorite warm weather essentials like swimwear, sandals, and maxi dresses before the season’s official start with steeply discounted end-of-season price tags. The latest sale to drop this week just might be one of the most anticipated of the year. You guessed it — Anthropologie’s summer sale 2019 is officially live and shoppable, and the stock is going fast. This means you’ll want to act fast if you expect to get your hands on a flirty summer midi for that wedding you have to attend next month or treat yourself to a new pair of designer denim overalls in your actual size without having to pay full retail prices or enroll on a wait list.

Anthropologie’s sizable selection of generously-discounted (up to 70%, to be exact) apparel, shoes, handbags and other accessories is chock full of an assortment of styles tagged with Anthro’s in-house labels that you’d most likely recognize if you saw the tag designs (i.e. Maeve, Moulinette Soeurs, Deletta, Sleeping on Snow, etc.), as well as pieces designed by other coveted brands, including J Brand, AMO, and Solid and Striped as well as heritage classics from Wrangler and Levi’s. Most of the items in this sale are summer-event friendly, with plenty of potential wedding guest dresses to choose from and festively patterned blouses and bottoms for your 4th of July plans, but there are also plenty discounted bread-and-butter pieces (that will take you well into the fall and winter) to be found. Here are some of our favorite markdowns to shop before they’re gone.

1. Citizens of Humanity Astrid Denim Skirt, $238 $129.95 at Anthropologie

Just like a good pair of jeans, a denim skirt is a summer closet staple everyone should own.

2. Solid And Striped Claudia One-Piece Swimsuit, $148 $79.95 at Anthropologie

This worshiped swimwear brand rarely goes on sale.

3. Chinti & Parker Dreamer Graphic Tee $150 $99.95 at Anthropologie

This rainbow-colored graphic tee just makes me happy.

4. Vanderbilt Skirt, $89 $49 at Anthropologie

Eyelet is never not on trend for summer.

5. Paige Emma Striped Jumpsuit, $219.00 $119.95 at at Anthropologie

Chic sailor vibes for days.

6. AMO Loverboy High-Rise Straight Jeans, $330.00 $189.95 at Anthropologie

AMO makes some of the most forward (yet, vintage-level-quality) jeans on the market, if you ask me. Now is a good time to get a pair without dropping $300+.

7. J Brand High-Rise Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, $278.00 $149.95 at $149.95 at Anthropologie

Seriously, the perfect summer jean with a dash of ’70s-influence.

8. Ramona Lace Top, $120 $69.95 at Anthropologie

You can wear this romantic sleeveless blouse in so many different ways.

9. Palais Swing Dress, $79.95 $69 at Anthropologie

We’re not surprised this is one their best-sellers — but we are surprised it’s still in stock at this discounted price. Get to it!

10. Smocked Gauze Top, $120 $69 at Anthropologie

Puffed sleeve perfection.

11. Ida Puffed-Sleeve Wrap Top, $180 $99 at Anthropologie

Because pink and green is my favorite color combo, and I’m a sucker for polka dot prints. Adding to cart now, BRB.

12. Fringed Crochet Skirt, $150 $99 at Anthropologie

This adorable knit skirt reminds me of those trendy macrame wall hangings –and I mean that in the best way possible.

13. Wrangler Heritage Flare Jeans, $138 $79.95 at Anthropologie

Wrangler is the new Levi’s thus summer.

14. Citizens of Humanity Christie Wide Leg Overalls, $328 $189.95 at Anthropologie

I will be copying this ruffled blouse + denim overalls combo this weekend — mark my word.

15. Loeffler Randall Celeste Heel Sandals $350 $180 at Anthropologie

The ultimate dress-up-or-down mid-heel sandal you just simply need in your shoe collection.

16. Frenchie Polka Dot Top $98 $59.95 at Anthropologie

Like I said, I have an addiction to polka dots, and since it’s a trend this summer, I’m going ham with these stellar markdowns to add to my stockpile.

17. Scarlett Bucket Bag, $268 $160 at Anthropologie

This grayish-bone hue gives this bohemian bucket tote a sophisticated touch, while the fringe keeps it feeling fun and ’70s-ish.

18. Tavik Roan Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $162.00 $89.95 at Anthropologie

This discounted one piece is a triple threat, rocking three of this summer’s hallmark trends: stripes, lace-up detailing, and a high cut.

19. Arlene Jumpsuit, $150.00 $89.95 at Anthropologie

More evidence that stripes are having a major moment right now.

20. Citrus Grove Jumpsuit, $188.00 $99.95 at Anthropologie

Citrus fruits are clearly another print trend thriving for summer– and we can’t get enough of it.

21. Oasis Striped Pants, $110.00 $59.95 at Anthropologie

Stripes strike again.

22. Annette Tied Midi Skirt, $120.00 $69.95 at Anthropologie

This sleek summer midi is even fit for these office.

23. Beachgoer Shorts, $70 $39.95 at Anthropologie

Perfect for 4th of July shindigs.

24. Pilcro High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans, $130 $69.95 at Anthropologie

’70s-nostalgic denim with the most wearable mid-blue wash we’ve seen in a while.

25. Paige Arlyn Wrap Dress, $199 $99.95 at Anthropologie

This printed wrap dress will flatter pretty much any figure.

26. Floral Trellis Dress, $150 $99.95 at Anthropologie

Wear-anywhere vintage-inspired floral dresses are totally my M.O. year round.

27. Maeve Artemis Midi Dress, $160.00 $99.95 at Anthropologie

That color though.

28. Pintucked Chino Pants, $110.00 $59.95 at Anthropologie

Every stylish professional should own a pair of these cropped chino trousers. I would wear them literally everyday if it wasn’t quietly frowned about.

29. Marianne Woven Circle Bag, $68.00 $49.95 at Anthropolgie

This bag looks like it costs 3x the price (even before it was discounted).

