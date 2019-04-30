29 Anthropologie Sale Pieces to Snag While They’re an Extra 40% Off (!!!)

Scroll To See More Images

Just a little over a week ago, Anthropologie gave us the gift of an extra 50 percent off all sale items. I’m not going to say shit went down, but I actually visited an Anthropologie store during that sale, and it was a little bit crazy—although I did score a cute top! After adding new items to their sale section later in the week, Anthropologie’s spring 2019 sale continues with an extra 40 percent off right freakin’ now. It seriously feels like Anthropologie is paying me to shop these days, and I’m not mad about it.

At first, I thought this sale had to be a glitch. I mean, Anthropologie just blessed us with a huge sale not long ago. Yet, here is another one, and it’s full of freshly added sale items you’ll want to stock up on ASAP. While this sale is for a very limited time, there is great news (other than the fact that you’re getting 40 percent off of stuff already on sale, duh): the sales are not final. Unlike the previous huge spring sale Anthropologie had, these items can be returned. So go ahead and order multiple sizes, colors and styles while you can. There’s no need to be picky, baby.

From adorable summer frocks and flow-y blouses to cute home goods, there’s so much to shop in this Anthropologie sale. You’re sure to find everything you need for the upcoming summer months. I mean, how often do you get to stock up on Anthropologie warm weather essentials without spending more money than your budget allows?! This is the golden age of sales, y’all, and I’m just basking in it.

1. Cape May Midi Dress, $150 $59.97 at Anthropologie

This pretty green dress is exactly what your summer wardrobe needs.

2. Cloth and Stone Bell Sleeved Top, $98 $41.97 at Anthropologie

Gotta love a good flare sleeve.

3. Lara Table Lamp, $148 $71.97 at Anthropologie

This lamp would look cool in any room.

4. Pleated Floral Midi Skirt, $150 $53.97 at Anthropologie

The springiest of skirts!

5. Pilcro Belted Denim Romper, $160 $53.97 at Anthropologie

A denim romper is a warm weather must-have.

6. Duchess Sleeveless Buttondown, $98 $35.97 at Anthropologie

Florals for spring are always a good idea.

7. Tied Sleeve Blazer, $140 $47.97 at Anthropologie

OK, those sleeve details are adorable.

8. Celine Flutes Set of 4, $56 $20.97 at Anthropologie

These glasses would be the perfect addition to any party.

9. Culpro Wrap Trousers, $120 $41.97 at Anthropologie

Add some color to your wardrobe with these cute pants.

10. Cricket Club Dress, $150 $47.97 at Anthropologie

Picnic perfect.

11. Abroad Cupro Pants, $80 $23.97 at Anthropologie

These pants look so comfy.

12. Pilcro Denim Pencil Skirt, $120 $41.97 at Anthropologie

You can pair this denim skirt with pretty much any cute top you own.

13. Eyelet Guayabera Top, $98 $29.97 at Anthropologie

The eyelet detailing on this top screams spring.

14. Twilight Lace Dress, $170 $59.97 at Anthropologie

Got any Gatsby theme parties coming up?

15. Harriet Wall Hanging, $178 $68.97 at Anthropologie

I need this wall hanging in my life.

16. Berlin Blouse, $110 $35.97 at Anthropologie

This top will keep you cool all spring and summer long.

17. Blue Note Wireless Speaker, $58 $20.97 at Anthropologie

These little speakers would blend right in with your decor.

18. Collared Linen Blouse, $98 $35.97 at Anthropologie

A classic white linen top is necessary for spring.

19. Pixilated Tulle Midi Skirt, $180 $59.97 at Anthropologie

I’m loving all these fun spring colors!

20. Belted Halter Top, $70 $23.97 at Anthropologie

Go through summer looking like the pink dream you truly are.

21. Primrose Passport Holder, $26 $8.97 at Anthropologie

If you’ve got travel plans, now’s the time to get a cute new passport cover.

22. Echarpe Blouse, $120 $41.97 at Anthropologie

I love how easy and cool this top looks.

23. The Essential Slim Trousers, $110 $35.97 at Anthropologie

Lavender is a quintessential spring color.

24. Willow Snake-Printed Blouse, $98 $29.97 at Anthropologie

Snake print is slated to be everything this summer, so stock up while it’s on sale.

25. Hadley Tied Top, $60 $23.97 at Anthropologie

This little top is easy like Sunday mornings.

26. Beaded Devann Pillow, $88 $29.97 at Anthropologie

Give your space a little refresh with this cute throw pillow.

27. Dauphine Pullover, $98 $35.97 at Anthropologie

The perfect lightweight sweater for breezy days.

28. Iona Cheese Board, $118 $53.97 at Anthropologie

Because everyone needs a cheese board in their lives.

29. Remington Top, $78 $23.97 at Anthropologie

Yes to those ruffle sleeves!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.