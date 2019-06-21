Anthropologie’s Summer Sale Is Your Excuse to Restock Your Home

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially more than half way through 2019, and if you’ve procrastinated big time on your New Year’s resolution to finally give your home, apartment, or studio the re-design it deserves (hey, this year really is flying by, and we totally feel you), now’s your chance to redeem yourself without blowing all of your hard-earned summer vacation funds. Anthropologie’s summer 2019 home sale is here with over 1,500 markdowns applied to everything from luxe kitchenware staples that may or may not inspire you to start cooking again, to a wide range of Pinterest-approved accent tables, eclectic statement rugs and novelty mid-century modern lighting pieces. There’s even a few unexpected items we couldn’t help but include in this roundup, like the surprisingly chic dog poop bag holder and a gilded dish rack. If you’re at all like us, you probably won’t be able to resist compulsively clicking the “add to cart” button either. Don’t worry, no one’s judging here — it’s all on sale after all.

While not a luxury retailer, Anthropologie isn’t exactly cheap either, but with the sale’s broad assortment of home items discounted at up to 70% off retail prices, you’ll be able to stock up on all of the dreamy –and usually not so budget-friendly– mirrors, lamps, decorative accent pillows, and wall art designs that you’ve had your eyes on for the past six months or so. We’ve scrupulously browsed through all 9 pages of home decor and furniture items in Anthro’s expansive sale section, so you don’t have to put in the labor.

Thanks to us, you no longer have to throw away the precious, lazy days of summer glued to your screen and slowly welcoming the onset of wrist arthritis due to hours of scrolling through endless deals only to find a series of heartbreaking out-of-stock statues on un-updated product listings. We did the work for you, and have rounded up 33 noteworthy bargains that we think you’ll love. Like we said, there are a lot of coveted pieces selling out already — so you’ll want to act fast .

1. Yarrow Mirror, $198 $129.95 at Anthropologie

The gilded vanity mirror of my dreams.

2. Seville Ceiling Pot Rack, $188.00 $124.95 at Anthropologie

Probably the most chic pot rack I’ve ever seen. Am I right?

3.Vanity Storage Wall Shelf, $148 $99.95 at Anthropologie

A space-saving two-in-one at a discount is pretty hard to pass up.

4. Tannehill Display Side Table, $448.00 $299.95 at Anthropologie

A beautiful way to show off your luxe nighttime skincare collection.

5. Pom Pom Clean up Bag Dispenser, $20 $14.95 at Anthropologie

Okay, so technically not home decor, but it was too cute not to include.

6. Brass Dish Rack, $78 $49.95 at Anthropologie

Who knew the process of drying the dishes could be so glamorous?

7. Ancer Indoor/Outdoor Chair, $348 $179.95 at Anthropologie

Because who doesn’t want a pop-of-pink accent chair in their place?

8. Arlo Reactive Cheeseboard, $58 $39.95 at Anthropologie

Give #WineWednesday a chic upgrade.

9. Swansong Mirror, $328.00 $214.95 at Anthropologie

I personally believe you can’t have enough baroque mirrors in your home, but that’s just me.

10. Maroa Oven Mitt, $16 $9.95 at Anthropologie

This adorable oven mitt will make baking and cooking so much more fun.

11. Anchorage Floor Lamp, $548.00 $359.95 at Anthropologie

This minimalist floor lamp is a solid deal.

12. Rose Woven Coasters (Set of 4), $32 $19.95 at Anthropologie

These stylish coasters are the home decor equivalent of the woven bag trend blowing up right now.

13. Devon Flat Woven Rug, $198.00–$1,298.00 $139.95–$899.95 at Anthropologie

The color palette on this statement rug is so fit for summer.

14. Fela Tasseled Sconce, $118 $89.95 at Anthropologie

An elevated alternative to the traditional woven wall hanging we’re seeing all over Pinterest right now.

15. Rosario Vase, $58.00–$78.00 $24.95–$34.95 at Anthropologie

For just a touch of color.

16. Elowen Slub Velvet Armchair, $498.00 $299.95 at Anthropologie

I have a thing for anything blush velvet, and this discounted chair really hits the spot.

17. Lustered Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $40 $24.95 at Anthropologie

My sister owns these gorgeous wine glasses, and I totally planned on copying her. Now, I can do so at a fraction of the cost.

18. Wrapped Rattan Indoor/Outdoor Bar Cart, $748.00 $499.95 at Anthropologie

If you’re into the Tiki vibe, but don’t want to go overboard with the theme, this bar cart is the perfect in-between.

19. Tufted Verity Rug, $88.00–$2,798.00 $59.95–$1,949.95 at Anthropologie

This printed rug instantly transforms any space.

20. Agate Side Table, $298 $249.95 at Anthropologie

It may seem like a basic staple, but the deluxe agate surface gives it a sophisticated touch.

21. Austen Cheese Board, $48 $29.95 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a charming cheese board in their kitchen.

22. Bauble Bud Vase, $8.00–$16.00 $4.95–$9.95 at Anthropologie

Shiny, sweet and pink.

23. Natural World Side Table, $398.00 $219.95 at Anthropologie

Give your living an organic touch.

24. Golden Branch Pillar Holder, $98.00–$118.00 $54.95–$64.95 at Anthropologie

A sculptural candle holder that doubles as a dining room centerpiece. I’m sold.

25. Lacquered Regency Nightstand, $698.00 $549.95 at Anthropologie

It’s probably fairly clear by this point that I’m a little bit obsessed with pink.

26. Paule Marrot Francaise Dessert Plate, $14 $9.95 at Anthropologie

A plate that looks more like a piece of art than a dinnerware.

27. Kendra Dandy Tamsin Dining Chair, $148 $79.95 at Anthropologie

I can’t decide which graphic I like the most.

28. Flora Candle Snuffer, $18 $12.95 at Anthropologie

A must-have for the candle connoisseur in your friend group.

29. Eleanor Lamp Ensemble, $248 $199.95 at Anthropologie

Just a touch of blush-peach so your S.O. won’t feel like the bedroom’s turned into Barbie’s dream house — not that there’s anything wrong with that look, though.

30. Zadie Pitcher, $68 $49.95 at Anthropologie

This one’s going fast.

31. Boutonniere Coffee Table $1,199.95 $1,698.00 at Anthropologie

Time to ditch your boring coffee table.

32. Camellia Wine Rack, $109 $69.95 at Anthropologie

A wine rack that won’t clash with your kitchen.

33. Hydra Dining Table, $1,398.00 $899.95 at Anthropologie

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in an elegant dining table, now’s the time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.