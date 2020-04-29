Anthropologie’s Sale Section Is An Extra 50% Off RN, And We’re Adding Everything To Cart

For as long as I can remember, Anthropologie has been one of my absolute favorite places to hand over my entire paycheck in exchange for clothes that are both timeless and trendy at the same damn time. When it comes to stocking up our summer wardrobes, though, many of us (myself included) are likely on a budget right now. If you’re looking for ways to fill your closet while also saving some serious dough, Anthropologie’s April 2020 sale is not one to be missed—considering the fact that their sale section is an extra 50 percent off. Yes, pieces that are already marked down are an additional half-off, so get ready to fill your virtual carts with some seriously chic goodies.

Here’s the deal with Anthropologie: In most cases, their clothes last forever. At least one-third of my closet is Anthropologie pieces from several years ago—even some items from high school. If you can’t snag clothing and other cute decor, accessories and beauty items on sale, the investment tends to be well worth it regardless. So when Anthropologie has a majorly jaw-dropping sale like this one, you know you’re getting incredible pieces at a ridiculously good price—and they’ll likely take you from one season into the next with ease. Most of the clothing Anthropologie carries is trendy enough to stand out in the current season, but classic enough to be worn for years. I don’t know how they do it, but the retailer manages to house pieces that never go out of style (yet are never boring!!!).

The mysteries of Anthropologie’s incredible fashion insight aside, there are so many cool girl styles on sale right now. We rounded up 13 of our must-have pieces below—all of which are an addition 50 percent off for a limited time. Sizes are going fast, so snag yours before it’s too late. You’re likely to wear these pieces year after year—and then some.

1. Oceane Tie-Dye Button Down

The tie-dye trend for 2020 is huge, people, and this adorable short-sleeve button down (on sale!) is the perfect excuse to try it this summer. Pair this top with white cut-offs or tucked into a mini skirt.

2. Hildi Pleated Midi Skirt

The pleated midi skirt is as versatile as it is trendy. Seen all over the 2020 runways, pleats are here to amp up your spring and summer wardrobes—and what better way to test out the trend than by snagging a cute skirt on sale?

3. The Bo Boyfriend Button Down

No lie—I own this oversized button down in two different colors. It’s the perfect combination of slouchy and chic, and you’re going to want to wear it every single day. Pro tip: It runs large, so size down.

4. Crisanta Poplin Button Down

If you’re looking for the perfect statement blouse for this summer, here it is. This floral poplin top is bound to be the perfect addition to your warm weather wardrobe.

5. Desta Utility Jumpsuit

The utility jumpsuit trend continues to dominate. This cool girl gray iteration of the trend will serve you well through summer and all the way into fall.

6. Artemis Shell Drop Earrings

What’s a summer wardrobe without some chic shell earrings? Shell jewelry has been on-trend since 2019, and it continues to reign even now.

7. The Sasha Smocked Boyfriend Button Down

Floral-lovers, rejoice. This smocked boyfriend button down is the perfect way to look like a walking garden this summer. Plus, you can dress it up with a blazer for the office or wear it with light wash denim on the weekends.

8. Camila Low Back One-Piece Swimsuit

This pink low back swimsuit is ready for all your summer poolside hangs. Just thrown on an oversized button down on top, and you’ve got a major warm-weather lewk.

9. Zinnia Flare Trousers

A flare trouser reminiscent of the 1970s but updated for 2020 is exactly what your wardrobe needs. Pair these pants with just about any shirt in your closet for an instantly cool look.

10. Dalia Faux Fur Pillow

If your couch needs a little upgrade, go ahead and snag this cute faux fur pillow. The subtle animal pattern gives a nod to current trends, but it’s chic enough to last for seasons.

11. Virginia Wrap Maxi Dress

If you paid close attention to the runways in the last couple years, you’ll know that patchwork is having a moment. Show off your style knowledge with this seriously cool patchwork wrap maxi dress this summer.

12. Linette Cropped Knit Pants

These cropped knit pants are versatile enough to wear this summer with a graphic tee and into the fall with a cute pullover sweater. The possibilities are truly endless—and the color is honestly just gorgeous.

13. Starry Night Plus Wrap Maxi Dress

If you have a formal event coming up this summer—or even fall—this maxi dress isn’t your ordinary black frock. Covered in silver stars, you’re sure to stand out in this dress.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.