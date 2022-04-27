We Found The Best Dupe For That TikTok-Viral Anthropologie Mirror & It’s Under $135

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The Anthropologie Primrose mirror is a furniture piece with a cult-like following. It’s hard not to fall in love with the mirror because not only does it look good in every setting, you look good when you take a mirror picture in it. Upwards of $900 is a hefty price to pay for a good mirror selfie which is why I am so happy to report there’s an incredible Anthropologie Primrose mirror dupe at Wayfair—and it’s on major sale thanks to the store’s huge Way Day savings event. After seeing this mirror on my Instagram feed for years, it’s hard not to envision the stunning piece of decor in my own space. Opting for a similar style is a great way to ensure the mirror is worth a heavier investment if I’m still dreaming about the real deal.

Wayfair is having its major annual Way Day sale which means that thousands of home items are up to 80 percent off. The sale lasts for just two days so if there’s an item (like the Primrose mirror dupe) that you’ve been eyeing or if you’re feeling like adding some impulsive accessories to your home, you’ve got to act on April 27th or 28th to secure the deal. Whether you’re looking for a big budget-friendly area rug or a new outdoor grill, Wayfair will have it on sale for up to 80 percent off. Out of all the items on the site, the Primrose mirror dupe is at the top of my “must-buy” list.

While the shape of the mirror fits a more traditional aesthetic, the gold finish creates an antique look making it the perfect piece to add a little character to a modern home. The original mirror comes in four sizes so depending on if you want a massive floor mirror or a more subtle wall accent, finding reasonably priced alternatives can be difficult. Luckily, Wayfair has a few different options on sale to give you some flexibility on where the mirror can live. Keep reading for the best Primrose dupes and get ready for the best mirror pics of your Instagram career.

Traditional Ornate Frame Arch Mantel Wall Mirror 30×34

This Baroque-style mirror is technically meant as a bathroom vanity but there are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to decor. This size would look perfect hung on an accent wall, above a dresser or sideboard, or as an elevated makeup station. It comes in three sizes and three finishes: gold, black or silver. As the cherry on top, it’s on sale for almost 30 percent off.

Otha Wall Mirror

If you love the shape of the gold mirror but would prefer something with cleaner and more modern lines, then this structured wall mirror is a great alternative. This option is also a wall mirror and measures in at a smaller 24×38 size. The style would work well with a mod gallery wall, hung in a dining space or as intended as a fancy bathroom mirror. This mirror comes in two colors, gold and oil-rubbed bronze (it looks more like a black shade) and the frame is made out of metal. It’s currently on sale for 20 percent off.