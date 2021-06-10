We Found the Cheapest Anthropologie Primrose Mirror Dupe Yet

I’ve been dreaming about the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror since I saw it on TikTok. It’s basically my entire ideal home aesthetic rolled up into one super luxe item and I know I’m not alone. But my dream turned into a nightmare when I saw that the floor-length version costs $998 at Anthro. So, I went on a hunt to find a lookalike and stumbled upon a Primrose Mirror dupe at…wait for it…Target! As much as I want to show off my Primrose purchase with a #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt video, I’d rather get something similar for less and save my coin.

It’s no surprise that the Primrose Mirror has become so popular in recent months—actually, it was already a thing long before TikTok discovered it, sorry Gen Z. After years of minimalist design and being stuck in pristine-yet-kinda-boring apartments, people started to redecorate during the pandemic and embraced making their spaces both stylish and cozy. Because if you’re going to be inside all of the time, you might as well enjoy your space, right?

With this in mind, maximalism took over, and decor became all about the vibrant colors, baroque, Art Deco, ’70s-inspired pieces—basically whatever era best fit your aesthetic, dialed up to 100. You could even mix multiple eras! There are no rules post-quarantine.

With this new home decor mindset still kicking, the Anthro mirror got tons of attention in the last year, along with other trending items like boucle furniture, funky-shaped candles and patterned dish- and cookware. That’s why you might be tempted (like me) to throw out everything you own and totally redecorate.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Good news: A gilded mirror is a great piece to start with! You can decorate around the mirror and make it the centerpiece of whatever room you put it in. Floor length mirrors, even if you aren’t aiming for an Anthro one, are always pricey. Whenever I find one for under $200, I celebrate.

This $120 option by Opalhouse from Target is totally within my home decor budget and wildly inexpensive for a floor-length mirror. It’s basically the same price as Apple AirPods or a Zara haul, so that’s something I can justify for a piece I’ll have forever. It has that same vintage feel that the Anthro version does, and you don’t have to sacrifice and get a smaller mirror to get the same look.

There’s only one size of this mirror available. This rectangular mirror is 51 in. tall and weighs 23 lbs. If you don’t want to lean it up against a wall, you can also wall-mount it. No, it’s not as wide as the Anthro Primrose version, but still! It’s also got ornate detailing at the top of the mirror, giving you those old-money, baroque vibes. Personally, I want my apartment to look like a room in the Met, so this mirror checks all of the boxes for me.

This floor-length mirror will make your space look larger and brighter, which is fabulous news for people like me, who have particularly small apartments. You can put this mirror in your bedroom, living room or entryway as it’s a pretty versatile piece, so for that reason, I actually appreciate it being thinner than the Anthro one.

Telling you guys about this mirror is basically revealing Target’s best-kept secret though, so you might want to shop it now before you hear about it on TikTok. You’ve been warned!