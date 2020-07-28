Anthropologie’s 40% Off Pants Sale Means I’m Buying Some Cute New Pairs ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Start blasting the air conditioning, folks, because Anthropologie’s pants and jeans sale is too good to pass up right now. Though the temperatures might be getting hotter as we speak, and you’d likely rather wear shorts or a mini dress outside than anything else, Anthropologie is blessing us all with 40% off pants and jeans—which is the only excuse I need to run to the thermostat, turn it down to 60 degrees and shop my heart out. Whether you’re starting to put together your fall wardrobe or want some easy and breezy wide-leg pants to finish out summer, this sale is definitely the perfect way to stock up.

Personally, I’m a fan of wearing pants no matter the temperatures outside. Unless I’m going to be traipsing around Disneyland or headed to the beach, pants and jeans are typically my go-to. In my experience, when paired with graphic tees and breezy tanks, pants don’t really make you feel much hotter than when you’re wearing shorts or a skirt. Plus, if you’re not by the pool or at the shore during the summer, odds are you’re hanging out in air conditioned locations: your house, the mall, a movie theater. Aside from walking to and from the car, you likely don’t have to stand in the heat for very long—so why not go ahead and stock up on some pants you’ll probably end up wearing more than you think?

Even if you’re constantly outside during the warmer months, so many of the pants and jeans available on sale from Anthropologie right now will look so good when added to your cutest fall outfits. Pair some boyfriend jeans with your favorite lightweight turtleneck or some fun printed joggers with a cozy pullover sweater. Wear them now or wear them later—just wear them. And at 40% off, you won’t be able to resist.

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite picks from the Anthropologie pants and jeans sale, but the site is filled with plenty more swoon-worthy options. Don’t take too long to decide on your favorite pairs, though, because this sale only lasts for 48 hours. If there was ever a time to treat yourself with an impulse buy, now would definitely be it.

1. Ultra High-Rise Pleated Trouser Jeans

This pair of high-rise pleated trouser jeans are perfect for wearing with your favorite graphic tee now and a fuzzy sweater later.

2. Leopard Joggers

These bright and fun leopard joggers were basically made for summer, and you won’t regret snagging them at 40% off.

3. Faria Straight Pants

Not only do these printed straight pants work well with short-sleeve denim shirts for summer, but they transition perfectly into fall—just add a cozy blouse or sweater.

4. Wide-Leg Trousers

If you’re shopping for your fall wardrobe already, you can’t pass up these gorgeous wide-leg trousers in a dark mustard hue. Paired with sneakers and a sweater for autumn, it’s a no-brainer.

5. High-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

White jeans are a summer essential, so you should definitely grab these high-rise slim boyfriend jeans while they’re over $50 off their original price.

6. Bohemia Cropped Pants

Calling all animal print lovers! These animal print cropped pants are perfect for just about any season. Wear them now with a loose tee, then add an oversized sweater and booties for fall and winter.

7. Sealife Joggers

OK, I’m obsessed with these fun and eclectic fish-adorned Farm Rio joggers. If you’re headed to a tropical location any time soon, bring these along.

8. Fatima Dip-Dyed Wide-Leg Pants

Business at the top and party on the bottom. These dip-dyed wide-leg pants are such a fun take on a classic black jean for both summer and fall.

9. Milena Cropped Paperbag Trousers

If you don’t already own a pair of paperbag waist trousers, now is your chance. You can cuff this pair to show the fun printed lining or leave them rolled down for a simpler—but still cute—look.

