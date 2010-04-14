Anthropologie Opens in NYC’s Chelsea Market, Offers One-of-a-Kind Pieces

Photos courtesy of Anthropologie.

Starting tomorrow, Anthropologie joins the ranks of fashion’s front-runners taking up space in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The area, located on the far west side, currently houses the wares of Diane von Furstenberg, ADAM, Yigal Azrouel, Stella McCartney, Matthew Williamson, and other names most often found on glossy editorial pages.

Moving into a vast area of Chelsea Market that once housed a flower shop the new location will display Anthropologie’s whimsical bent, albeit with its own unique fingerprint. With a modern-meets-rustic vibe and a two-floor retail area the shop will house women’s and home decor products for customers in the market for carefully curated antiques, thrifted objects, and designer pieces.

Plus, to celebrate the launch, the Philadephia-based chain is giving a nod to New York designers. The new store will offer one-of-a-kind designs by NYC labels. Among them are Ruby Canner and Summer Phoenix of Some Odd Rubies, who will be offering reworked vintage dresses under their SOR Select label.

Canner believes their brand and Anthropologie align seamlessly, explaining that their affinity, “lies in the vintage-inspired details and the home spun quality. A mixture of artistic vision and an eclectic nature creates SOR’s aesthetic… while Anthropologie boasts a similar quality with a different twist.”

Alison Woodward’s Reverie line will also be sold at the new location. A clever composite of new materials and found elements from different eras the collection is comprised of eclectic Anthropologie-friendly pieces. A rare opportunity for a young designer, Woodward explains, “I’m just excited about being a part of the new Chelsea location. If this first collection sells well and they order more, I’d love to know that I can continue to send potential customers there to see my newest and most unique pieces.”



Necklaces by Reverie



Dresses by Some Odd Rubies

Anthropologie

Chelsea Market

75 Ninth Avenue

New York, NY

212.620.3116